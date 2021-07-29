By all metrics, 2020 was a year of improvement for the Payette football team.
A 3-game winning streak in September gave the Pirates the most wins they’ve had in a season since 2012. The final win of that streak, a 31-28 win against Parma, provided Payette with its first 3A Snake River Valley conference victory since 2014.
And despite ending the season on a four-game losing streak, coach Kip Crofts believes the program can remain on an upward trajectory in 2021.
“We would like to think so,” Crofts said. “At the end of the year we felt like we were trending up and we only lost one senior.”
With Brandon Daeseleer, a honorable mention All-3A SRV selection, being the only senior the Pirates graduated from last year’s team, Payette comes with 10 returning starters on both sides of the ball. For a program that three years ago had to forfeit its final four games of the season due to low numbers and injuries to upperclassmen, having those numbers will be huge. A total of six all-conference players are back from last year’s squad, including first-team wide receiver Zander Allen.
Allen isn’t the only returning all-conference receiver for the Pirates, as Ty Waynetska is back after a season where he earned a honorable mention selection. Crofts said he expects Waynetska to have another solid season, which will in turn help free up Allen.
“We need (Waynetska) to have a good year to take some pressure off of Zander,” Crofts said. “Last year was tough, people started realizing ‘it’s third-and-10, they’re probably going to throw it to Zander.’ So Ty is going to be very important. If he can take that next step, which I think he will, I think he’ll take some pressure off of Zander, he’ll help our quarterback out and he’ll help himself out.”
That quarterback will be junior Abe Rodriguez, a second-team all-conference selection a year ago. Crofts has nothing but good things to say about Rodriguez, both on and off the field.
“Not that I’ve ever really thought about leaving, but Abe is the type of kid that if you’re a coach, you stick around,” Crofts said. “He’s that guy, he’s a quiet leader, behind the scenes he’s awesome, he does everything you ask him to. He’s not flamboyant, he’s not a diva-type kid at all. He doesn’t seek any attention, he just wants to go out and play and be a quarterback.”
Running the ball, Crofts said he expects the job to be done by committee. Junior Colin Wolf and sophomore Eli Vergara are two who the coach says could see a lot of carries this season. Sophomore receiver Tyler Feeley, who was a state runner-up in wrestling as a freshman, will likely gets some runs on the edge this season.
“I think back to camp, we tried some other kids back there, but it was kind of those three that we gave the ball to the most,” Crofts said.
Joe Carl figures to anchor the offensive line after earning honorable mention all-conference last year. Crofts said Chris Mott was probably the Pirates’ second-best offensive lineman a year ago, but he’s hoping to move Mott to tight end this season, provided Payette can come up with enough depth to cover his departure on the offensive line.
But where Mott is expected to make the biggest impact is along the defensive line. A second-team all-conference selection a year ago, Mott is someone who Crofts said is an exceptional talent.
“Chris, in my mind, at any level could be a starting defensive lineman, or defensive end at least,” Crofts said. “He’s probably the one kid, academically and physically with his build, that could play at the next level. He’s 6-foot-3, he’s 215-220 (pounds). This is only his third year of playing football, so he’s still trying to figure it out a little bit.”
Still, Mott may be moved to linebacker to start the year, as injuries at that position have hampered the Pirates’ depth.
Allen and Martin Ceballos, a second-team all-conference kicker last year, figure to play significant time at safety, while Waynetska will be the Pirates’ top corner.