The Nampa Christian football team finished with a record under .500 in Daniel Jenkins' first season, but the Trojans’ coach believes the Trojans are set up to challenge for the conference crown in his second season.
With 10 returning starters on offense and nine on defense it’s not hard to see the reason for his optimism. Add in the fact that those returners include the 2A Western Idaho Conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Co-Defensive Player of the Year and six other all-conference selections, and it’s not hard to see the Trojans might just have the talent be in the mix.
“We’re looking for some big things from those all-conference returners,” said Jenkins. “Our outlook is always to first win our conference and then compete in state. Year 2, we’re just looking to get an opportunity and play ourselves into the state tournament this year.”
Senior quarterback Landon Cheney, the reigning Co-Offensive Player of the Year, will be starting under center for his third straight year.
“You can’t bypass anything when it comes to your quarterback being experienced at any level,” said Jenkins. “So, experience is one of the first things that he brings and leadership is the second thing that he’s really brought to our team over the last three years.”
Cheney does lose a pair of all-conference receivers in Rusty Vander Woode and Ryan Schober, but Josh Tiersma and Simon De Jong, both honorable mention selections, are back at that position.
“Those guys have had a great summer, so far,” said Jenkins. “I expect big things from them with their increased offensive role that they’ll have this upcoming year. Both of those guys are looking very strong and I think they will fill some big shoes that were left.”
Three all-conference offensive linemen, Gabriel Bowlin, Jayden Curry and Geoff Williams, will be seniors this year, while JeanCarlos Siguenza and Ethan Pearson are both returning starters, while Cody Greentree is coming off an injury and slated to be a starter this year.
That experience on the line should provide first-team all-conference running back Dane Bradshaw with holes to run through. Bradshaw was also a first-team selection at linebacker a season ago and paired with co-Defensive Player of the Year Caleb Johnson, should provide the Trojans with plenty of talent at that position. Junior Devon McDaniel saw some time at the varsity level last year and is another linebacker Jenkins is expecting big things from.
Johnson earned Player of the Year honors last season after recording 128 tackles, but is looking to make an even bigger impact on the field this season.
“He’s going into his senior year and he’s looking to step it up a bit,” said Jenkins. “When I talked to him this spring, he said he knows he left a lot of tackles on the field this spring in our nine games. He’s just looking to rebound.”
In the defensive backfield, Tiersma returns as a first-team all-conference selection, while De Jong and Muluken Knudsen will look to fill roles that became open thanks to the departure of Vander Woode and Schober.
On the defensive line, both Bowlin and Curry are returning all-conference players.
With all that talent, it's easy to see why the Trojans are hopeful they can dethrone defending champion Melba and hold off the rest of the WIC to take home the title.
“I believe the kids believe, and the coaches believe, that we have a good shot,” said Jenkins. “We know that the team over there in red is a little bit of a competition for us. But we know it’s going to be a good game between the two of us, and we’re looking to compete with everyone in our conference.”