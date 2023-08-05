James Cluphf couldn’t imagine walking into a better scenario for his first head coaching gig.
For starters, it’s the school he always wanted to be at, the school he’s spent nine years at, including the last six seasons as offensive coordinator. That’s before you even consider the talent the Eagle football team has coming in this season.
And boy, is there ever talent.
Eagle’s roster boasts five players in its senior who are ranked by 247Sports as either a two-star or three-star recruit and several more, in both its seniors and underclassmen, who Cluphf believes will develop into college recruits by the time their careers at Eagle end.
The coach estimates the Mustangs might have more than dozen future college football players on its roster this season.
With all that talent, the expectations are once again sky high for the perennial 5A Southern Idaho Conference contenders.
“I’m extremely blessed to have the ability to walk into the situation here,” said Cluphf. “There’s a group of kids here that have a strong culture and a strong work ethic and obviously a high level of talent to go with it.”
Cluphf said it’s not only the talent that makes Eagle such a special place, but the work the players are able to put in. He said the kids know everything that is in front of them and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to help achieve the goals.
It also helps that they have 12 starters from last season returning. And if you really want to get technical, Cluphf said, you could probably make an argument that their quarterback is a 13th returning starter.
Davis Harsin, the son of former Boise State and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin, grew up playing in Eagle’s system, but moved to Alabama when his father got the job in Auburn following his freshman season. Two years later, the Harsin family is now back in Idaho and Davis rejoined his former teammates in January.
“First and foremost he’s a leader,” Cluphf said of Harsin, a three-star recruit who’s orally committed to Idaho State. “He’s a guy that set the standard in the offseason. He’s one of those guys in the weight room that really got his hands dirty first and that enabled him to hold his teammates accountable.”
Sophomore Austin Ramsey could see some reps at quarterback, as well.
Harsin will have a range of receivers to throw to this season as the Mustangs move to receiver by committee after the graduation of Ian Duarte. Senior Makeo Sneddon, junior Gavin Crawford and sophomores Zay Wright and Dallin Snooks should be among the top targets. Wright is a transfer from California.
Tight end Cal Huish, a two-star recruit who is being recruited by Idaho, will also be heavily involved in the pass game.
At running back, sophomore Noah Burnham will start the season as the Mustangs’ featured back after taking the job towards the end of his freshman season.
Burnham was brought up to the varsity level when injuries depleted the running back room midway through the season. He had been dominating at the freshman level, but coaches originally made the move to bolster depth.
The more they saw, out of him, though, the more they wanted to get the ball into his hands
“He’s a hard runner, a physical kid,” Cluphf said. “Not the biggest kid in the system, but he runs hard and is not afraid.”
Junior Juju Carrasco, a transfer from Mountain View, will also see time at running back.
Leon Evans, who holds a preferred walk-on offer to Idaho, will anchor Eagle’s offensive line, while juniors Aren Monk and Nate Williams are both returning starters. Junior Sione Perkins, a 6-foot, 9-inch, 270-pound body, moves up to varsity after spending last season on junior varsity and is someone who Cluphf thinks will take off in recruiting thanks to his size. He already has received interest from both Boise State and BYU.
“He’s not a clunky 6-9, he’s an athletic 6-9,” Cluphf said about Perkins. “He plays basketball and he’s got great feet. The limit is very, very high for him. There’s not a lot of people who are 6-9 and you can’t coach that either. So, I think the Power 5 schools will come knocking here, especially when he gets some varsity film.”
The defensive side of the ball also has some talent, led up front by EDGE Seth Brock. Brock, a three-star prospect, is now ranked as Idaho’s top uncommitted recruit by 247Sports after Burley’s Gatlin Bair’s commitment to Boise State on Saturday. He has been getting a lot of Big Sky looks and holds offers from Idaho and Idaho State.
Elsewhere on the line, the Mustangs will have Williams and Noah Lindquist.
Eagle will be young at the linebacker position with juniors Jack Giannini, who started by the end of last season, and Thomas Priegel manning the outside spots. There is a battle for the middle linebacker spot between sophomore Jaxon LeBeau and junior Oliver Stephens.
“I like how they play fast,” Cluphf said about the linebackers. We went to camp and they were absolutely flying around everywhere.”
Eli Mikita, another two-star recruit, moves from linebacker to defensive back. That gives the Mustangs three returning first-team all-conference players from last year, as Sneddon and Tristan Walker both also return. Mikita and Sneddon both have been getting interest from FCS schools, but no offers, yet. Walker recently received an offer from Montana Tech.
“You’re going to be hard pressed to find a secondary that’s more complete than what those guys bring,” Cluphf said. “Those are three guys that are all first-team all-conference kids and three guys that are three-year starters. There’s a ton of experience back there and there’s not a lot they haven’t seen.”
Juniors Aaron Zron and Chance Jones will also be in the defensive backfield.