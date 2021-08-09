Rich Hargitt has heard people say this is going to be a rebuilding year for the Emmett football team. The Huskies coach says he is still trying to figure out what that means.
Emmett graduated 25 seniors from a team which shocked the 4A Southern Idaho Conference last year by winning its first league championship at the 4A classification. The run continued deep into the state playoffs as the Huskies got to the state title game before losing to Skyline.
Hargitt had no issue playing the underdog card all throughout last year. This year, he said the Huskies are out to prove they were not one-hit wonders.
“I’ve heard it everywhere from Emmett to Boise to parts unknown, that was a flash in the pan, we got lucky,” Hargitt said. “I’ve made a concerted effort to point that out to our kids and coaches, no one believes that we are that good. We have to go back and validate everything we did last year, or it takes a little bit of luster off the accomplishment.”
A total of 16 all-conference players from last year’s team have moved on, but the Huskies still have plenty of talent to help them in their quest to stay competitive in the conference, which sent five of its eight teams to the state playoffs last year.
Dual-threat quarterback Caden Young, who passed for 1,879 yards, ran for 1,548 and accounted for 37 total touchdowns is back for his senior year. Hargitt said the first-team all-conference selection is bigger and taller than last year and has improved in just about every aspect. The coach said he will be the Huskies X-factor, particularly early in the season.
“Every intangible box that you could look for in a returning starter senior quarterback has been checked emphatically,” Hargitt said. “He’s going to be pretty good, but he also understands we’re going to be young. From a standpoint of experience, we’re going to be very, very green. So, he’s going to have to make some plays early on in the season, or we’re going to lose some games. And he knows that.”
Young will have two of his top receivers back from last year in Caseyn Pearson, a second-team all-conference selection last year and Tanner Wilkerson, who caught 16 passes playing in 10 of Emmett’s 13 games last year.
Westyn Smith, the SIC’s Offensive Player of the Year who rushed for 1,726 yards and two touchdowns, has graduated. But senior Jeff Lockett, who two years ago challenged Smith for the starting running back position until breaking his foot, is taking over and looking to help keep the Huskies’ run game rolling.
“Weston’s a great back, so losing him is going to hurt tremendously,” Hargitt said. “But Jeff is a heck of an athlete, so it’s not like that well went dry.”
The entire offensive from last year has also graduated, leaving some big shoes for the Huskies to build. Four all-conference players were among that group.
Hargitt points to senior left tackle Connor Rohrbacher as the leader of the O-line. Rohrbacher has been the backup for the last three years and has served as the sixth lineman for Emmett during that time. Seniors Gannon Roeper and Nate Mattingly will start at center and right tackle, respectively, while juniors Remington Hardman and Sam Schroeder will fill out the two guard positions.
Defensively, the Huskies will have one returning starter at each position group with Jayden Carter back on the defensive line, Lockett as a returning second-team all-conference linebacker and Pearson in the defensive backfield.
Hargitt said that on opening night, he plans to have only Lockett and Pearson as two-way starters.
“That’s an example, programmatically, of us carrying three teams every year and developing kids at the freshman and J.V. levels,” Hargitt said. “It gives you an opportunity after a big class graduates, like last year to still be competitive, because you’ve developed those younger kids.”
Senior defensive end Michael Sowle and junior nose tackle Hunter Enick will join Carter on the defensive line, while Chase Warner will join Lockett at middle linebacker with Daniel Walker, Hayden Bundy and Ry Fullerton are in competition for the two outside linebacker positions.
Pearson and Ben Hines, who missed last season with an injury are expected to start at safety, while Stevie Howe and Jack McCann will be at corner.