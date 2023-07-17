Cory Dickard thought he was retired as a football coach.
His son, Cody, who had been an all-conference lineman for Melba, had graduated and will be playing at Montana Tech this fall, and the elder Dickard figured he’d spend his time watching his son play.
But while helping former Melba coach Juan Colunga, who took a job on the staff at Centennial this offseason, Dickard realized he still enjoyed coaching.
So, he put in his name to fill the spot left open by Colunga at Melba.
“Over spring break, they asked me if I wanted it and I said "no, I was probably going to get out of it,’” Dickard said, “So they opened the job and two weeks later I changed my mind.”
This will mark Dickard’s second stint as the Mustangs’ head coach, as he previously coached Melba from 2007-11, where he has been a part of the staff in one form or another for 17 seasons, including being Colunga’s offensive coordinator.
He’ll take over a team coming off its second 2A Western Idaho Conference title in three seasons.
“I had a lot of kids that wanted me to continue with it, because we’ve had a lot of success with this offense and it’s something they understood,” Dickard said. “I was excited to just keep it going. The transition has been pretty smooth.”
Melba graduated six first-team All-2A WIC selections from last season, including both of the co-offensive players of the year, and had a seventh transfer out. But with a junior varsity team which has also had success winning the conference in recent years, the Mustangs are hoping to already have the pieces to plug holes where they need to.
One of the holes to fill will be at quarterback after Cache Beus transferred to Skyview. But Cache’s cousin, Cutter Beus, returns to the team after missing last season with a broken foot. Cutter Beus will split time with Rylan Frank, last year’s junior varsity quarterback, who will also see time at running back.
Dickard said both will be on the field every play, but will break out to the receiver position when Frank is under center.
“They’ll be flipping back and forth,” Dickard said. “Rylan is going to be one of our better running backs, but he also has a great arm. So, he might get in at quarterback and do some of our running out of the quarterback position.”
Cutter Beus, who is 6-feet, 8-inches, will be joined at wide receiver by Noah West, who’s 6-4, giving the Mustangs some height. Brenden Svetich will be at fullback.
On the offensive line, Trevor Rhoades was a first-team all-conference selection, while Evan Michaelson was a second-team selection, and Yandel Ortiz, Daniel McPherson and Eli Doughty will also play on the line.
Melba does have a few more key pieces returning on the defense side of the ball. Michaelson was a second-team all-conference linebacker, and he will be joined by Frank and Brenden Svetich — both of whom excelled last season at junior varsity — as outside backers. Doughty will also see time at linebacker.
Melba also returns a second-team player in the defensive backfield in West, while Chade Franklin saw some time at corner due to injuries last season. Nate Wellington will also play corner.
On the defensive line, Rhoades will be back at defensive end, while Korey Magdaleno, who saw just as much time as many of the starters, will be the other end. McPherson and Ortiz will be the interior linemen.
Justin Anderson will also rotate in on the line.