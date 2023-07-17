Melba vs Cole Valley FOOTBALL

Melba wide receiver Noah West (6) is caught by Cole Valley Christian defensive back Michael Kern (1) during high school football action on Sept. 30, 2022 at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cory Dickard thought he was retired as a football coach.

His son, Cody, who had been an all-conference lineman for Melba, had graduated and will be playing at Montana Tech this fall, and the elder Dickard figured he’d spend his time watching his son play.

Recommended for you

Load comments