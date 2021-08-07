Layne Coffin says the Vallivue football team doesn’t talk about the way last season ended. In fact, the coach admits he hasn’t thought about it at all during the offseason. All the focus has been getting ready for the 2021 season.
After starting 2020 with five straight wins, the Falcons ended the season losing four of five, including a first-round loss to Blackfoot. But with six offensive and seven defensive starters returning this year, all attention has been on making the most of this year.
“They’re just a really focused and committed group, kind of a team-oriented group,” Coffin said. “I think with last year’s season it’s brought them together more and they’re really focused.”
Vallivue brings back three players who earned first or second team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selections last year. And while the Falcons do lose three first-team selections — as well as SIC Defensive Player of the Year Braydon Ary — there's still plenty of talent left over on the roster.
Offensively it starts with their quarterback and running back as Casey Cope and Santiago Diaz both return for their senior seasons after earning second-team All-SIC honors.
Cope took the starting job last year after four-year starter Lan Larison graduated and in his first season under center didn’t miss a beat. After the offseason he’s had, Coffin expects things to keep rolling in a positive direction.
“He’s just more confident,” Coffin said. “He’s always been an accurate and good thrower, he’s a really good athlete, but he’s taken control of the offense. We’re able to communicate, me and him. He knows what he likes and he’s really good about communicating those things in a good way. It’s been a really good summer and spring and I’m excited for him.”
Diaz also had a breakout year at the running back position and put on 10 pounds in the weight room this year, which should make him an even more dominant player.
“He was already a good running back and he just picked it up another level,” Coffin said. “In the weight room, on the field he’s been encouraging kids to work hard.”
Diaz will also have the ability to catch some passes out of the backfield to supplement a cast of receivers that include returning starters Camryn Deane and Carson Fox.
On the offensive line, tackle Cody Doser and center Anthony Calderon return. Porter Buckley, Shawn Gassett and Jordan Conlon are expected to fill out the other linemen spots.
Calderon will be the returning starter at nose tackle, but he loses the two defensive ends around him, Ary and first-team all-conference selection James Streit. Buckley and sophomore Jayden Gomez will take over at those spots.
“Those three have to play as well as (Ary and Streit) did,” Coffin said about the defensive line. “They’ve got to work together well to help us come back and play well.”
Fox and Cannon Hyde will return to start at inside linebacker. Diaz will play outside linebacker on the strong side and the Falcons were looking at Jace Elumbaugh at the weak side, but Coffin said he’s been a bit banged up in the preseason and he has to see where he’s at closer to the season.
The backfield is where Vallivue’s strength is expected to shine defensively, though. Braxdon Bailey was a first-team all-conference selection last season. Cope will be a fourth-year starter at free safety, while Kip Childs will return at strong safety.