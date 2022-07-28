...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TO
9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
featuredtop story
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Columbia hopes full offseason with new coach pays off
As far as coaching changes went this past offseason, it’s hard to imagine one going as smoothly as the one at Columbia.
With former coach Greg Asbury knowing he was going to retire following the 2021 season, the Wildcats were able to get new coach Charlie Dotson hired in October, giving him a full offseason with his new team. For a program that has been trying to build any sense of a sustained culture since the school opened in 2006, that has proven beneficial.
“A huge advantage was we were able to start a zero period with our guys in the second semester,” said Dotson, who comes to Columbia after eight years coaching football and track and field in Montana. “We had constantly great numbers all second semester and we were able to roll that right into summer. That was huge for us.”
Now the challenge for Dotson comes in coaching a team that has made the state playoffs just twice in program history. But Dotson said he isn’t putting the focus on making the postseason, or setting any goal for win totals this year. Instead, he’s more concerned about the Wildcats preparing for one game at a time.
“Our goal has been Aug. 26 against Fruitland,” said Dotson, referring to the Wildcats’ season opener. “That’s all we talk about. We’re not talking about Skyview, we’re not talking about going to Lakeland, we’re not talking about Bishop Kelly. We just come in and talk about outworking whatever team is on the schedule and that happens to be Fruitland on Aug. 26.”
Helping Dotson in his first season at the helm is an experienced group of players who saw a lot of time as underclassmen. The Wildcats return eight starters on both sides of the ball, with particularly strong experience at both the running back and linebacking positions.
“Last year’s junior class, which is moving into its senior year, a lot of them have started since they were sophomores,” said Dotson. “So, this will be their third year of varsity experience. The best part about it is the leadership they already have. They’ve been around football, they’ve been around the school, they know the culture. So, I’ve been able to bounce ideas off of them and see what’s worked in the past.”
Senior Matt Davis returns at quarterback, his third year as the Wildcats’ starter. Dotson said Davis has played through injury issues in each of the last two seasons, but says his quarterback is now healthy and ready to go.
Helping him take less hits will be Columbia’s experienced group of running backs, which includes second-team All-Southern Idaho Conference selection Ikaika Ho, who Dotson said can be one of the best running backs in the league, and honorable mention fullback Manny Variz.
They will run behind an offensive line that returns senior Troy Olmos, junior Alejandro Waters and junior Talan Crandall as returning starters. Crandall will be the center, with Olmos and Waters at the guard spots. Dotson said he has a couple of seniors he thinks can step into the tackle positions.
Jared Payne and Andres Waters and Cole Barrera will be the receivers.
Defensively, the Wildcats should have a strong linebacking corps with Ramon Caballero returning after earning second-team all-conference honors last season and Variz earning an honorable mention.
“The strength of our entire team is our running backs and our linebacking corps,” Dotson said. “We’re going to rely on those three. That’s a strength and we are going to rely on them for the defense, make sure everyone’s getting lined up and just have them create excitement.”
Ryan Foster will also play linebacker, while Ho and Andres Waters can fill in at linebacker despite both being primarily defensive backs.
Olmos will play along the defensive line, where he was an honorable mention, and Dotson said a couple of other offensive lineman will likely have to play in that unit, as well. But the coach wants to try and platoon the line where he can to keep legs fresh.
Ho and Waters will be in the defensive backfield if not playing linebacker, while Payne and junior Jake Koeppen, who has started since his freshman year, will also be returning in that unit.
Marcos Serratos also saw some time in the backfield last season.