For Jon Choate a return to the Nampa football team’s sidelines just made sense.
The Bulldogs found themselves looking for a new coach when Dan Holtry took the vice principal job at Vallivue High in June. Choate, who had coached the Bulldogs before Holtry, figured he checked all the right boxes to return. He still worked in the school as an athletic fitness and physical education teacher, so he knew most of the players. And he’s a defensive-minded coach, something Nampa was losing with Holtry’s departure.
“There were guys on staff that have been here a long time that were more than capable of jumping in and being a head coach,” Choate said. “I had some long conversation with those coaches and realistically, I kind of solved all the problems that they needed to address.”
Choate was hired just a couple weeks after Holtry left, returning to a team that he coached from 2012-15. In those four years, Nampa went 11-25, never making the playoffs. In the six years since leaving Nampa, Choate had been an assistant on the College of Idaho staff, where he worked with linebackers, defensive linemen and was the special teams coordinator.
He said his time as a college coach has really improved him as a coach. Having to know every aspect of the Yotes defense and organizing special teams units prepared him even more for a return to high school.
“I’ve always felt like that’s been one of my strengths is organization within teams and units,” said Choate. “I had to take it to a new level when I was working with that many athletes. Realistically, I was working two full-time jobs the majority of the year. Trying to balance my family life with my (Nampa) job and the coaching football piece of it, really had to be as organized as possible.”
As Choate returns, Nampa also makes a return to the 5A classification where it had been for the final two of Choate’s four-season stint. But despite having made the 4A playoffs, and winning a playoff game each year, during its recent four-year 4A stint, Choate said that doesn’t necessarily mean Nampa is more prepared for a move to 5A than it had been in 2014.
“I felt we had good players then, and I feel like we have good players now,” said Choate. “If you eliminate three or four schools in 5A, that’s really where we belong, in my opinion. But we are not going to match number for number and football is a numbers game in high school sports. We will still have a lot of two-way players, so the majority of our guys are going to have to play a ton of snaps.”
Choate estimates that Nampa will get back about 15-17 players who had significant playing experience at the varsity level, which should help with the transition. Among those is starting quarterback Gabe Navarro, who was a second-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection a year ago.
“I’ve had him in class the last two years and both physically and from a maturity standpoint, he has grown tremendously,” Choate said. “He’s someone we have to look to to lead our team.”
At running back, first-team all-conference selection Daniel Carrillo, returns and will form a tandem with Dante Avjian.
“Both of them are extremely strong,” Choate said. “Daniel is a 500-pound squatter and Dante is equally strong. Dante probably has the edge in terms of speed, but for a 160-pound kid, Daniel Carrillo is what I would consider to be our power back, just from his strength alone.”
Avijan can also play at the slot receiver position and Choate pointed to Brett Sund, Josh Peterson and Payton Gunter, a second-team all-conference tight end, as pass catchers who have impressed.
On the offensive line Ethan Kincheloe is someone who can play at the tackle position, but Choate is hoping to limit his offensive reps and allow him to play more at middle linebacker. Ayden Jensen, Cody Fitch and Joey Duke will all likely be starters.
Defensively, Gunter will be the key at defensive end. The first-team all-conference selection has committed to the University of Idaho, which recruited him to play defense.
“He’s just long and having recruited defensive lineman, that’s what you’re looking for, guys in that 6-3 to 6-5 range that can extend some arms and keep blocks off,” Choate said, calling back to his time at College of Idaho. “He’s got that explosive edge and I think that is an area he’s really, really improved this summer. I got a chance to watch those guys a bunch last year, and from what I’ve seen so far and how he’s moving, I think he has really made himself a better pass rusher.”
The Bulldogs will also have Daniel Almaraz at the other defensive end position, and on the inside Fitch and Drel Joiner will likely see some time.
Kincheloe was an honorable-mention linebacker last year and he will anchor the group from the middle spot. Who will surround him is still to be decided, but Choate said Jacob Campbell has the most experience of all the candidates.
In the defensive backfield Carrillo returns as a second-team All-4A SIC selection, while Avjian also returns. But to keep them fresh on the offense, Nampa will rely on Courage Seable, David Ruiz and Patrick Lewis to step in and get some significant playing time.
“Guys like Courage and David are really more one-way defensive guys where they’re getting reps every single day on defense,” said Choate. “I’m hoping they take that next step and provide a little better depth.”