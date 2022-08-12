Nampa Emmett FOOTBALL06.JPG

Nampa quarterback Gabe Navarro (8) passes the ball to a teammate during the game against Emmett on Oct. 29, 2021 in Emmett.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

For Jon Choate a return to the Nampa football team’s sidelines just made sense.

The Bulldogs found themselves looking for a new coach when Dan Holtry took the vice principal job at Vallivue High in June. Choate, who had coached the Bulldogs before Holtry, figured he checked all the right boxes to return. He still worked in the school as an athletic fitness and physical education teacher, so he knew most of the players. And he’s a defensive-minded coach, something Nampa was losing with Holtry’s departure.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

