Matt Greene didn’t even get a full week with the Centennial Football team before COVID-19 shut the world down.
Hired by the Patriots in February 2020, Greene wasn’t able to start until finishing the boys basketball season with Borah, which made a run to its second straight state title. With very little time to install a system, the Patriots went winless in Greene’s first season.
Once Centennial was cleared to start working out in January, Greene and the Patriots hit the ground running.
“Last year we were in that period where we didn’t know if we were going to start at this time,” Greene said. “It’s just been awesome to watch the kids make changes to their bodies and have a second season in the program. I think the kids have started to see the difference.”
The excitement has also driven the numbers up in the program, close to the 100-player goal Greene set for the team. The coach agreed that if the team reaches that number by their Aug. 27 opener against Owyhee, he will get a tattoo of Centennial’s skull and crossbones logo, with ‘BIONS’ written in the skull for ‘Bring it on, never stop.’ It’s a mantra that was brought by former Centennial coach Lee Neumann, who coached Greene while he was a student at the school.
The added depth should help boost the Patriots, who were hit hard by graduation after last season. Centennial returns just three offensive starters and one starter on defense.
It does help that one of its returning starters is Keyon Horton, who will be in his third season as the Patriots’ quarterback.
“He’s really versatile, he can beat you on the ground with his feet and through the air," Greene said. “Over the summer, we went to the championships of a 7 on 7 passing tournament. He led the offense, he got into rhythm at the Boise State camp and just continued that over into the passing tournament. He made great decisions and just evolved as a passer."
Horton will lose a pair of All-5A Southern Idaho Conference West Division receivers in Michael Shulikov and Gavin Ozuna. Senior Peyton Allen, who backed up Horton at quarterback last season, is moving to the receiver position. Greene said junior Dominic Hines will also get catch opportunities, but the Patriots are hoping to utilize a two tight end set in their passing game. The abilities of senior Kyle Schabot and junior Holden Holliday make it so Greene wants to use both as much as possible.
“With those two dudes, it’s such a good matchup,” Greene said. “Schabot is a three-sport athlete and it’s just really hard to keep those guys off the field at any moment in time.”
At running back, the Patriots expect to use a three-man committee in Josiah Dechambeau, who Greene said is the fastest player on the team, Orlando Clay, the playmaker, and Max Harvey, the hard-nosed power runner.
“We want to be able to go series by series, play the hot hand,” Greene said. “We also want to keep it as fresh as possible so we’re not sacrificing one side of the ball for the other.”
On the offensive line, Skippy Harmer is the only returning lineman starter, but sophomore Kai Twaddle-Dunham has also impressed at left tackle.
Another sophomore is expected to step up big on the defensive line as Fabrice Ndaitouroum has shined in the weight room. Ndaitouroum is in just his third year of playing football after moving from Cameroon and will get the start at defensive end. Holliday will be on the other defensive end position.
At linebacker, the Patriots will be without junior Nick Varchaver to start the year, after he tore his ACL during the basketball season. Logan Taylor, an honorable mention all-conference linebacker, also opted not to come out to focus on getting a college scholarship in wrestling.
Brad Ames is expected to get one of the spots at linebacker, while Greene said the running backs will also be involved in the rotation at that position.
Senior Conner Segraves is the lone returning start on defense and will move back to the safety position after playing cornerback his junior year. His father, Joel, is a longtime assistant coach at Centennial, something that has helped the younger Segraves develop.
“He just grew up around football, he’s kind of an extra coach out there,” Greene said. “He knows the whole defense, he helps the kids out and at safety, he has the ability to help out more than just one side of the football.”
Schabot will be the other safety for the Patriots this season, while Hines and sophomore Jacob Carney will man the cornerback positions.