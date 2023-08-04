The Capital football team is out to prove that 2022 was a fluke.
After the retirement of long-time coach Todd Cady, the Eagles struggled last season, finishing with a losing record for just the seventh time in the school’s 58-year history. The 2-7 record was the worst record the team has ever had.
Now, with Kevin Hastin on as Capital’s third head coach in as many years, the Eagles are eager to get back to the winning tradition they have long been used to.
“I think it’s a great group and I think it’s quite evident that they’re hungry to get back,” Hastin said. “We’ve had a great offseason, guys are putting in the effort and really picking up on things fast. They’re excited to hit the field and bounce back from a tough season last season.”
Hastin moved from Oregon to the Treasure Valley two years ago and spent last season as the freshman coach at Owyhee. When he took the job in January, he said that in his short time in Idaho, he had been in awe of the traditions he saw at Captial, including the Gurkha tradition that has been part of the program’s defining identity for many decades.
Since then, the coach says, he watched as kids who grew up in that tradition worked to make sure that things get turned around quickly.
“When I came in, it was quite evident that as a team they feel like they have something to prove,” Hastin said. “They definitely have a chip on their shoulder when lifting weights and competing in 7-on-7."
To help the team accomplish a turnaround, Hastin is moving last year’s quarterback Joren Peterson to running back. Hastin said Peterson is one of the more athletic players on the team, and having him switch positions would help Capital do what it wanted to offensively.
“We’re a hybrid Wing-T, so we’re going to be able to spread the ball around,” Hastin said. “I feel like that’s our strength. We’ve got some speed on offense and Joren in the Wing system, he carries the ball quite a bit. He’s a big play threat, he’s got good speed, he runs hard. I expect him to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield and get the hard yards when he needs to.”
Junior AJ Danaha, who had been slated to be the junior varsity quarterback before an injury derailed his season, will be under center at the varsity level. Hastin said Danaha has put on about 15 pounds of muscle during this offseason and has looked good at running the offense.
Brody Call, a first-team all-conference wide receiver returns and provides Danaha with another big-play threat.
“He’s stronger, he’s faster, he’s smarter, he’s tougher,” Hastin said. “On top of all that, he’s a great leader. He’s one of those guys that just shows you how to lead and how to work hard. He’s vocal when he needs to be, but he also leads with his work ethic. As a coach, you love guys like that.”
Marcellus Clay is also a returning starter at wide receiver and Victor Byaundaombe, who made his mark at cornerback, will also be a weapon at receiver.
On the line, the Eagles move Shepard Fish over from tight end and while Haskin says the rest of the line has talent, the experience is a bit lacking. Junior Bodie Vian started a few games as a sophomore and has size and will likely be a starter, as well.
“His dad played for Boise State as an offensive lineman, so he’s got some good genes there,” Hastin said of Vian. “We’ve just got a bunch of scrappy guys up front, a lot of competition up front. They’re going to push each other.”
The coach pointed to senior Trey Morgan, a starting defensive tackle last year, as someone who could make his mark on offense, as well.
On the defensive side, Morgan, Vian and Fish will be two-way lineman. Ibrahim Talaso will play the EDGE position.
Senior Keaton Larson is moving from starting outside linebacker to inside with competition taking place for the other linebacker spots.
Seniors Joe Tone and Ezeah Dale are competing for the other linebacker spot, with Hatin saying they could rotate both of them in and out.
The defensive backfield returns both starting cornerbacks in Byaundaombe and Clay. Byaundaombe was a first-team all-conference selection last season. Call and Peterson will be sharing a role at safety, while junior Wyatt Call, who is Brody’s brother, will start at the other corner spot.