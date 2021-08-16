Todd Simis did something last year that he said he had never had to do before in his 17 years coaching the Capital football team.
With numbers in the program continuing to dwindle, partially as a result of the Boise School District’s redistricting plan a decade ago, coupled with mounting injuries in key positions, Simis opted to start multiple players on both sides of the ball.
The Eagles were still able to win the 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division title and advance to the inaugural SIC championship game. Simis knows there’s nothing Capital can do about the numbers. But he hopes staying healthy is the key to being competitive in the newly formed River Division, which had its debut delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One thing we had this summer, which is nice, is we did get a full summer in the weight room,” said Simis. “Boise Schools last year didn’t. So, I think we’re in better shape, we’re more pliable with the stuff we were doing, we’re more elastic, stronger. Some of them were freak little injuries last year, hopefully it was just one of those years.”
Quarterback Max Clark was having a strong start to his junior season last year before suffering a collarbone injury early in the third game of the season against Timberline. He missed the rest of the year after throwing for 602 yards and nine touchdowns. Clark is not only healed from his injury, he’s had a strong summer to prove it. He led Capital to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 7 on 7 Tournament championship in July.
“He’s just got a great spirit about him,” Simis said about Clark. "He’s a very positive kid, understands the game of football being a coach’s kid and wants it so bad. Having it taken away from him, he’s redoubled his efforts to make sure he’s doing everything he can to be the best he can be.”
Avery Downey, who finished the season at quarterback for the Eagles, will be at the wide receiver position this year, joining a group of talented pass catchers that includes Kody Walk and Ethan Castillo, both all-conference selections last season.
Walk, who will play tight end, is catching a lot of recruiting looks and already holds offers from Idaho, Idaho State and Eastern Washington. Simis said that Walk is close to getting some FBS offers as well, and a big year for him could tip the scales in his favor.
“As far as Kody goes, he’s just a big body that’s very athletic and he’s got a good catch radius,” Simis said. “He was playing last year, he fought through a high ankle sprain. So I don’t think anybody saw the best of him. He’s done that camp circuit this summer and done a really good job providing more leadership this year. I don’t think there’s going to be too many people in the SIC like him.”
Simis said that the running back is going to be the “question mark” of the offensive skill position groups, but only because the Eagles don’t have a proven returner there.
Seniors Jacob Olson, Josh Garcia and Will Kovac are all splitting the reps in practice right now.
“We’ll probably early in the year play it by committee a little bit to see which guy takes the bull by the horns,” Simis said.
On the offensive line, senior Collin Ferguson is a returning all-conference honorable mention, while junior Tucker French is also a returning starter. Jack Murphy, the starting linebacker, will be the Eagles’ center, while senior Jake Walker moves from the tight end to guard after bulking up in the offseason.
On the defensive line, Walk and Josh Summers are returning all-conference players, but the Eagles are still teaching all their linemen both sides of the ball to add depth.
Murphy, Kovac and Walker are expected to be the three starters at linebacker, but with all three also playing on the offense, Simis is hoping to build depth at that position, as well.
Castillo and Nate Cherry are both returning all-conference defensive backs, but after that Simis says the Eagles will be inexperienced at the position. Castillo and Cherry will switch positions, with Castillo going to corner and Cherry to safety.
“Ethan has more open speed and has a little more burst,” Simis said about the change. “So we take some pressure off Nate and Nate’s a really good athlete, he was a first-team all-conference basketball player. We just want him closer to the ball, more than anything.”