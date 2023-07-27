When Kip Crofts talks about his new team, the main thing he wants to talk about is his five seniors.
They come into their final year of high school football knowing they won’t leave the school with any championships, but Crofts is determined to make sure they experience a few wins before they graduate.
“To them it is very personal, I can see it in their eyes,” Crofts said. “They want it, so bad, to just taste success. They want to have success and honestly, they really do deserve success. I don’t say that just because. I say that because this summer they have earned the right to have success. And I want to be there when it happens.”
Caldwell will be in its second year of playing a nine-game independent schedule. The school dropped its football team out of the 4A Southern Idaho Conference before last season, in an effort to try to rebuild. The Cougars have not won a game since the 2018 season finale and enter the season on a 34-game losing streak. Caldwell is playing as an independent on a year-to-year basis.
Crofts hopes the Cougars will move back up to the 4A SIC next season. That decision, however, isn’t entirely up to him. He will meet with athletic director Jon Hallock and other school administrators after the season, and a decision will be made on the future then.
“My goal is no more, after this year,” Crofts said. “But in order to accomplish that, we need to win some games this year and we need to be competitive. Really in my near future, that’s the direction I’m pushing myself.”
With so few seniors, the Cougars will be young this season. But Crofts, who helped lead a similar rebuilding process at Payette, hopes that the young players will be able to gain valuable experience this season, which will help the direction the program goes in the future.
“We have a good amount of youth, which has really been nice,” Crofts said. “We’ve had really, really good summer workouts and a lot of them are the incoming freshmen and a good number of sophomores, so that certainly has been positive.”
Crofts believes the day will come for the underclassmen, but at this time, he stressed, he wanted a lot of the focus to be on the seniors. Those five players, he said, have stuck through all the down times, all the setbacks and all the struggles for four years. They’ve been to every workout this summer, the coach said, and have dedicated themselves to the program, with very few rewards on the field so far.
“They’ve been through heck,” Crofts said. “They’ve just had four rough years. They haven’t won a game and it’s been awful for them. That’s one of the things that attracted me to this job, I know I can help these kids find success.”
It was for that reason that Crofts said, that he mainly wanted to talk about those seniors for the purposes of this preview.
One of those seniors will be in the most important leadership position, quarterback. Zaylor Bruegeman was Caldwell’s starter a season ago and someone who Crofts said is a gifted athlete. Burgeman also plays for the Cougars’ basketball and baseball teams.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“When you talk about Caldwell High School athletics, Zaylor’s probably got to be the first word out of everybody’s mouths,” Crofts said. “We’re going to depend on him a lot. He’s a very competitive and very hardworking, talented young man. We’re hoping he can guide us to a few wins.”
Brandon Settle will play fullback and defensive line and possibly some linebacker for the Cougars. Crofts said Settle has been in every single lifting session since he got hired at Caldwell and the coach has seen nothing but positivity out of him the whole time.
“I’m excited about his opportunities to learn, but to grow as well,” Crofts said.
Wide receiver and defensive back Dominic Barrone was one of the first players Crofts met when he came to Caldwell. He’s remained upbeat, Crofts said, and is someone who really has a passion for the game of football.
“To teach him and to watch him learn and watch him grow, has been really nice and really fun,” the coach said.
Preston Fogle will be another wide receiver for the Cougars. He has impressed Crofts with no only his athleticism, but with how he handles himself off the field, as well.
“He’s just a good-natured kid,” Crofts said. “He’s the type of kid that you want to see him have success. He’s had injuries playing defense in the past, so I think he just wants to focus on offense. He’s very athletic and he’s pretty dang fast and he’s been a just a pleasure to have.”
Cameron Leonard will be a returning starter on the offensive line. Crofts said that his work schedule has him working nights, when most of the Cougars’ workouts are, but he still is able to make it in about once a week.
“I haven’t seen him a ton, but I do know he’s a very good offensive lineman,” Crofts said. “He’s probably one of the strongest kids on the team. So we’re expecting big things from Cameron, he’s really going to help us shore up our offensive line.”
Those five seniors will be charged with helping to lead the way during this season of transition. With Caldwell needing to play so many underclassmen, the coach hopes the seniors can help push the team over the edge in some games to help the momentum of the program in the future.
“I think our younger grades right now are very good,” Crofts said. “For us to win some games, it’s going to accelerate us to being better. Varsity wise, we will play a lot of young kids. We’re going to play a lot of sophomores, we’re going to play a lot of juniors. And then, of course, we have those five seniors that are going to get plenty of playing time.”