When he was hired as the Caldwell football coach prior to the 2019 season, Steve Fleshman made a commitment to a program which had struggled to find wins on the field in recent years.
Two winless seasons and a tough year which saw the Cougars forfeit more games than they actually played on the field has done nothing to shake the coach’s commitment to the program.
“When I came here, I promised the kids, I promised the parents, I promised the AD that if I make this move, I’m going to be in for the long hall,” Fleshman said. “I said ‘I get it, it’s going to be rough’ and I had no idea how rough until I got into it. But I stick by it, I’m here for the kids and I know the only thing that is going to change this place is if somebody is going to fight through these tough times.”
To say 2020 was a tough time for Caldwell, is an understatement for the program. Caldwell was the last team in the state to be cleared to play in the COVID-19 pandemic and had to forfeit its conference opener against Middleton as a result. It forfeited three more games at the end of the season due to not having enough eligible players available.
And its home game against Emmett was called at halftime after Emmett resident and current Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy refused to wear a mask, which was in violation of the Caldwell School District’s health protocols.
In total, the Cougars played two and a half games and were outscored 130-0 over those ten quarters.
“We had five padded practices before we got to play Columbia (the first game),” Fleshman said. “And those guys had been in pads for a month. Then we turn around and play Vallivue in week 2, and those guys have been in pads longer than that. So, we were fighting an uphill battle from the start, it was a mess. Then we run into the Emmett thing, and I’m still not even sure what happened with that.”
Fleshman admits the Cougars will face more challenges in 2021 as several players are still unsure if they will come out for the team or continue working jobs to help out with their families. The Cougars will have enough players to field a varsity and freshman team, but has scrapped its junior varsity team for the season.
Offensively, the Cougars will have some returning talent on offense as second-team all-conference FLEX Cameron Morales and honorable mention Matthew Vialet both return. Morales will play mainly in the tight end position, but as the ‘FLEX’ position suggests, he won’t be limited to that.
“He runs good enough routes and he’s got good enough speed that we can put him in a receiver spot,” Fleshman said. “We have the ability to line him up even in the running back spot. And then he’ll play some defensive end for us.”
Fleshman pointed to Teddy Leyba and Tre Walker as potential pass catching targets, as well.
Vialet is someone who Fleshman said he’s been impressed with this summer and could be poised to have a breakout year.
Sophomore Zaylor Bruegeman will get the start at quarterback after starting under center as a freshman. In addition to being on the varsity football team last year, Bruegeman also played for the Cougars’ varsity basketball and baseball teams last season.
“He’s really matured, filled out and grown,” Fleshman said. “He’s over six-foot, a big kid, but moves well and has a tremendous arm.”
On the offensive line Fleshman said the Cougars will likely have to have plenty of juniors and first-time starters playing.
The defensive line picture is a little clearer, as Morales is set at one of the defensive end positions and junior Miguel Perez, a two-time state wrestling placer at 285 pounds, will help plug the inside holes.
Junior Anthony Ibarra will lead the linebacking corps after starting all three games for the Cougars as a sophomore.
“He’s a little undersized, but he flies around and plays well,” Fleshman said. “Then we have some younger kids we’re trying to fit in there, figure out who’s going to step up and be that starting player.”
Fleshman pointed to junior Chino Parades as one of those players who can step up at linebacker.
Junior Michael Pickens, who was called up to the varsity team midway through his freshman year and has shined since, will anchor the Cougars’ defensive backfield.