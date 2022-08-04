Midway through last season, things started to click for the Borah football team.
After losses to Timberline, Bishop Kelly and Mountain View to open the season, losses that extended their losing streak to nine games dating back to 2019, first-year head coach J.Q. Kenyon said the Lions began to realize a change was needed to their offensive philosophy.
That change helped spark a five-game winning streak, allowing Borah to finish second in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division and qualify for the state Playoffs.
It also gave the Lions something to build off in year two of the Kenyon era.
“We definitely talk about the ending of the season and trying to use that momentum,” Kenyon said. “We were making plays at the stretch of the season to win some football games and almost winning some playoff games.”
Borah had started last season as a pass-first offense, but after a 58-7 loss to Mountain View, the Lions decided they needed to take a run-first approach. Behind running back Parker Rushton, the Lions took off.
Rushton, who averaged 130.8 yards per game last season, returns to lead the Borah run game again. And the coach believes he can be even better this year.
“He’s only gotten bigger, faster and stronger, so that’s exciting,” said Kenyon. “He’s been completely dedicated to football, I don’t think he’s missed a single voluntary workout since January when we started. We’re hoping for some big things from him.”
In front of Rushton, Borah returns the entire left side of the line of scrimmage, giving him some reliable holes to run toward. Jovari Beasley was a first-team All-SIC River left guard, while Trevor McKenna was a second-team left tackle. Trevor Fry also returns at right guard, while senior Jackson Lee is in a battle with sophomore Jonathan Ceron for the center position. Two sophomores are battling for the right tackle job.
Senior Korbin McCarney, now in his third year as Borah’s quarterback, will once again lead the Lions’ offense. As the ace pitcher for the Lions’ baseball team, McCarney pitched a shutout against Mountain View in the spring, the Mavericks’ only conference loss of the season, and Kenyon is hopeful the confidence he got from that can translate into the throws he makes on the football field.
“He’s going to have to make some plays for us this year,” Kenyon said. “We’re going to have to let him loose and he’s going to have to be a decision maker for us. We lost the SIC’s leading receiver Bradley Toth, who was a big target for him, but we’re going to have to be more balanced on who we’re throwing the ball to when we need to.”
Kenyon points to seniors Jacob Haley, a returning starter, Trace Freeman, who started some games toward the end of the season and Henry Hill as guys who will be productive pass catchers this season. Junior Jevon Nelson was expected to be an impact player at receiver, but recently suffered a knee injury. He’s unlikely to return until the playoffs, if at all this season.
Defensively, McKenna will return as a starter on the defensive line, while Beasley will also likely also get a starting spot.
“Those two guys, we feel like they are college football players,” Kenyon said. “We want them on the field as much as they can be. We only had three two-way starters last year and McKenna was one of them as just a sophomore.”
Kenyon says he has options as to who to put in at the other defensive linemen spot.
Freeman was a second-team all-conference linebacker last season and Rushton was named an honorable mention as a sophomore in 2020. But because the Lions wanted him to focus more on running back last year, they didn’t play him on defense.
He returns as a two-way starter this season, and will join Freeman and Hill, another returning linebacker, and junior Tanner Sittser, who had a big year last season at junior varsity, allowing Borah to run out of an odd defensive front.
“We’ve got an experienced corps of linebackers that have a good football IQ,” Kenyon said. “We thought we could move those guys around a little bit more to create confusion and see if we can create some more turnovers that way.”
In the defensive backfield, Kenyon said Borah has to replace a lot, but the coach points to senior Brandon Phimmasone, Jacob Detwiler, who will also double as the backup quarterback, and Marquel Sampson as potential impact players. Nelson was expected to be a returning starter before his injury.