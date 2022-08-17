Boise High School football practice

After two years of regrouping, the Boise football team is back in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and hoping to make a long-awaited run to the postseason.

After winning just one game from 2017-19 and participation numbers dwindling, Boise made an agreement with the SIC that it would forgo playoff eligibility in order to play an independent schedule and avoid playing the top teams in the conference for two years starting in 2020. Over those two seasons, Boise went 5-10 and got its participation numbers up from around 20 varsity players at the end of the 2019 season to as high as 62 at a practice this summer.

