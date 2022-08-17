After two years of regrouping, the Boise football team is back in the 5A Southern Idaho Conference and hoping to make a long-awaited run to the postseason.
After winning just one game from 2017-19 and participation numbers dwindling, Boise made an agreement with the SIC that it would forgo playoff eligibility in order to play an independent schedule and avoid playing the top teams in the conference for two years starting in 2020. Over those two seasons, Boise went 5-10 and got its participation numbers up from around 20 varsity players at the end of the 2019 season to as high as 62 at a practice this summer.
“Having the opportunity to make the playoffs this year, as opposed to the last couple of years, has given our team a new hunger and a new purpose,” said Boise coach Mike Altieri. “I think we have the longest drought in state history of not making the playoffs, so we’re looking to definitely change that. But the kids, just the intensity and the focus, showing up and being accountable, it’s been great this offseason.”
According to Altieri, it’s been 28 years since Boise last showed up in the state playoffs. In its quest to do so this year, it will face River Division opponents like Mountain View and Eagle in back-to-back weeks and navigate through schools like Kuna and Borah which both have expectations this season.
But in three years as the Brave coach, Altieri has seen the varsity team swell from 27 payers his first year to 45 last year to above 60 now. And those numbers keep growing, making the coach believe the program is on an upward trajectory.
“Just to have some new energy in the program and getting kids from different programs, different athletes coming out and wanting to partake has been awesome for us,” Alteri said. “I think it’s that motivation of trying to change that culture at Boise High of what football has become.”
Boise graduated 19 seniors from last year’s team, but Altieri hopes that several new faces can help build a winning culture at Boise, one that is able to be sustained beyond this season.
Junior Cooper Smith takes over at quarterback and gives the Brave a lot of athleticism to the position. In addition to being the backup quarterback as a sophomore, Smith played wide receiver, safety and returned kickoffs. He also played basketball and was a member of Boise’s 4x200 meter state championship relay team during the track and field season.
He was also voted by his teammates as a team captain. Again, he’s only a junior.
“He’s not just an athlete, he’s an extremely smart kid, a 4.0 (grade-point average) student,” Altieri said. “He’s a student of the game, a grinder in the weight room, just a kid that we really enjoyed watching him grow this year.”
Alex Hess and Jared Fuller, both All-SIC Foothill Division honorable mention running backs, return. Altieri pointed to Carson Nilson, who played defense last season, as someone who could see some carries, as well. Slot receiver Caleb Allen will slide over to run the ball at times, as well.
“It’s kind of a running back by committee,” said Altieri. “But Alex and Jared will be the two main guys handling the ball.”
Allen is the only returning starting receiver and will be the Brave’s “jack of all trades” Altieri said. The senior is also one of the newer athletes to come out to the team as his junior season was his first year. At the end of the season, he was given the Heart of the Brave award, which honors a player that exemplifies what coaches want the program to look like.
Boise also recruited a pair of power forwards from the basketball team, Braiden Rhodes and Joseph Curtis, to come out and play receiver.
The offensive line returns three starters in junior Carter Reed, senior Juan Franco and senior Ben Haws. Junior Grant Zuschlag will start at one of the other spots and Altieri said three guys are battling for the other spot.
Nilson, who will play receiver on offense, can play just about anywhere on the defensive side of the ball, but will be a safety this season. Last year he was a second-team all-conference defensive end, but also played with linebackers and defensive backs.
“He’s a very physical, very fast, very smart football player,” Altieri said. “He’s just an all-around good athlete and in our scheme of what we’re trying to do on the defensive side of the ball, the safety position just fits him best.”
Luke Britt was a second-team all-conference cornerback last season and is someone who Altieri thinks will be a very strong shutdown corner. At a passing camp earlier this summer, Britt squared up against Skyline’s Kenyon Sadiq, who committed to the University of Oregon this week. Altieri said Sadiq was targeted four times with Britt covering him, and he didn’t catch a single pass.
Gus Arriola, another basketball player, joins the football team this season and will also play in the defensive backfield and Max Anderson moves to the defensive backfield after playing quarterback on the junior varsity team last season.
Fuller is back at linebacker after earning second-team all-conference honors there last season, while Ty Stock also returns. In addition to Nilson and Anderson being able to move down from the safety position, the linebacking group will also get support from sophomore Rhys Harris.
Curtis, who is in his first season playing football, is expected to start at defensive end, making him a potential two-way starter. Junior Duncan Thompson is expected to be the other starting end. Twin brothers Ehler Say and Ehler Htoo are both expected to see time at defensive end, as well. Owen Spring will man one of the defensive tackle positions, and Altieri said a couple wrestlers joined the team this season and could see time on the line, as well.