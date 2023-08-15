After two seasons playing an independent football schedule, the Boise Brave jumped back into the 5A Southern Idaho Conference fray last season and early on, it appeared as if the results might have paid off. Wins against Timberline and Ridgevue to open the season appeared to put Boise on the right track.
However, that proved to be the only two wins the Brave picked up as Boise dropped its final seven games.
Going into their second season back into the SIC, the Brave are determined to take lessons learned from last season and apply them to trying to get the program back on track this season.
“We started out hot last season and then the wheels kind of fell off,” said Boise coach Mike Altieri. “It’s one of those things our kids and coaching staff learned from, and we’re using that as motivation. To finish off the season on a seven-game losing streak was not what we wanted to do and it’s not ideal. That’s what’s been fueling us all winter, all spring, all summer and now at practice.”
While an ending like last season's could have been potentially devastating for a program like Boise, which hasn’t qualified for the state playoffs in 29 years and had just one win in the three seasons leading up to its independent schedule, Altieri said the kids remained motivated and hungry to get back to work. They took two weeks off after the end of last season and then jumped into preparations for the 2023 season.
“We were right back in there, hitting it hard,” said Altieri. "We were running 6 a.m. workouts all through winter and all through spring and the kids were going hard. We haven’t had to do a whole lot of motivating as far as getting kids to come out and work hard.”
The Brave will have a bit smaller of a team this year, as 35 seniors graduated from their roster. But Altieri says Boise has a strong sophomore class which went 4-4 on the freshman team last season.
“We have five sophomores we brought up and all five are starting for us,” Altieri said.
One of those sophomores starting for the Brave is quarterback Trevor Schoolfield. Schoolfield started for the freshman team last season and came up to the varsity level to serve as backup for the final game of the season after an injury to Cooper Smith.
Schoolfield came in three drives into the game and threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns.
“I’m not going to lie, we weren’t expecting a whole lot out of him,” said Altieri. “We knew he could throw the ball a little bit, but he came in and he did well.”
So well that Smith, who is back for his senior year, came to coaches and suggested that they put Schoolfield in under center and Smith at wide receiver. Smith has aspirations to play in college and felt he would get more opportunities catching passes.
Smith will be joined by Jordan McDonald. But two of Schoolfield’s favorite targets from last year’s freshman team, sophomores Will Gebert and Eli Rich, move up to varsity with him.
It figures to give Boise an improved passing game, as the Brave finished third in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl tournament this summer.
“We got two sophomores at receiver and a sophomore at quarterback, and I’ll tell you what, these guys are not sophomores on the field,” Altieri said. “They played together a long time between Optimist flag football, at North Junior High, then last year on our freshman team.”
Alex Hess and sophomore Yahya Muhina will be at running back for the Brave. While Altieri said Muhina is the running back of the future, Hess is a four-year starter and will still likely see the bulk of the carries. On the offensive line, Grant Zuschlag returns after being named a second-team All-SIC River Division selection last season. Joseph Rodgers also returns after suffering an injury last season, and Carter Reed moves from guard to center. Dane Johnson and Will Burelle, listed at 6 feet, 6 inches, 270 pounds, will also start.
On the defensive line, Duncan Thomas returns after earning all-conference honorable mentions last season. Johnson, Brendan Wilfong and Ryan Hughes will also start up front.
Rhys Harris is back at linebacker and will be joined by Muhina, Peter Costello and Van Vestal. Vestal played for Boise as a freshman and sat out the last two years but now returns as a senior.
Senior Max Anderson returns after being named an honorable mention at safety despite playing in just four games a season ago. Anderson broke his collarbone midway through the season but still impressed in the limited time he saw. It was the second year in a row his season ended prematurely due to injury.
“A full season with Max back there would be tremendous,” said Altieri. “He’s got some small schools looking at him, some Ivy League schools. He’s probably one of the smarter kids on our team and the hardest-working kid on our team. You just want 100 of Maxes on the team, a kid that shows up, works hard, does whatever you tell him, but he does everything really well.”
Gus Arriola is back at cornerback and is a player that Altieri said is flying a little under the radar, bur will make teams pay if they throw to him. Dexter Reinhard will move from safety to the other corner position, while Grant Spillman will be the other safety.