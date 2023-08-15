Support Local Journalism


After two seasons playing an independent football schedule, the Boise Brave jumped back into the 5A Southern Idaho Conference fray last season and early on, it appeared as if the results might have paid off. Wins against Timberline and Ridgevue to open the season appeared to put Boise on the right track.

However, that proved to be the only two wins the Brave picked up as Boise dropped its final seven games.

