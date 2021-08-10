About midway through Mike Altieri’s first season as Boise’s football coach, things started clicking for the Brave.
A 41-31 win against Borah snapped a 13-game losing streak and Boise didn't stop winning after that. Wins against Ridgevue and Mountain Home helped Boise end the season on a three-game winning streak and finish with a .500 record. Now in Altieri’s second season, the Brave will be looking to build upon their late season success.
“We saw some kids and some athletes show up that we typically wouldn’t see show up in the past,” Altieri said about the offseason. “Guys want to be around the program and it’s showing. Our numbers are up a little bit from last year.
“Now we’re excited to go into the fall with good momentum,” Altieri added.
The coach spent the winter and spring scouting Boise’s basketball and lacrosse teams, trying to get athletes from those teams to come out for football in the fall. While he had some success getting athletes out from there, one of the biggest additions comes from outside the school.
Senior Braden Anderson comes in from Twin Falls High to take over the quarterback job after last year’s starter, Jack Payne, transferred to Owyhee.
“He’s a big kid, he’s a lefty and he’s every bit of 6-(foot)-1, 220 pounds and he can sling the ball around,” Altieri said. “He fits our system perfectly for what we want to do with the ball. He makes good decisions, he goes through his reads, goes through his progression and just doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Anderson will have a pair of returning starting wide receivers to throw to in seniors Zach Hess and Ford Songer. Hess was a second-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division selection last year, while Songer is a 6-4 target who Altieri said can beat defenders to the ball.
“Ford and Hess have been in the system, both four-year players, three years on varsity,” Altieri said. “They’ve both been around a long time and have helped mentor the younger kids. With a new quarterback coming in and having reliable receivers, from day 1, they've had extra workouts after practice, extra throws during the weekends, which is stuff we hadn’t seen before.”
Mohamed Jabril, who was an all-conference honorable mention running back, is still rehabbing an ACL injury suffered in the Brave’s last game of the season. Should Jabril not be cleared to play before the start of the season, Altieri said Boise will be utilizing a running back by committee system with sophomore Alex Hess getting the most carries.
Boise will have three returning starters on the offensive line in right guard Adair Moreno, center Brock Peterson and right tackle Christian George.
“We have three offensive linemen that have all played a lot of football for us,” Altieri said. “They’ve had some success and done a good job. They’re the leader on the line and for us that’s always the big need at Boise High School, linemen. If we lose a battle, it’s usually going to be in the trenches, not because our guys can’t get it done, but because of depth.”
Defensively, the strength of the Brave will be in the backfield. Senior Colten Smith is a returning first-team all-conference player, while senior Parker Fish was a second-team selection. Both will play in the safety position this year, while senior Cael Tippetts will get one of the corner spots. Tippetts played in a reserve role last year, and had a strong finish the season with two interceptions in Boise’s last game. Altieri said the other cornerback position is still up in the air.
At linebacker, the Brave will lose SIC East Division Defensive Player of the Year Henry Dryden, but junior Jared Fuller was a first-team selection.
“Henry just took (Fuller) under his wing,” Altieri said about Fuller’s progression. “It’s been impressive to watch Jared grow both as a football player, but as a leader on our team. Just like Henry he works his tail off in the weight room and on the field.”
Gage Cochrane is back after starting last season at middle linebacker before breaking his arm, missing the last few weeks of the season. Junior Ty Stock, who Altieri recruited from the lacrosse team to come out for football this fall, will likely be an outside linebacker opposite of Fuller.
If Jabril returns, he is expected to move from linebacker to one of the defensive end positions, while Gannon Kindall, who played in a backup role on the defensive line last year, is expected to start this year.