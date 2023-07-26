Chris Culig has coached plenty of talented football players throughout his career, including several NCAA Division I recruits last season at Rocky Mountain.
Now at Bishop Kelly, Culig once again finds himself at a program that has seen a lot of talent come through it over the years. And as he gets ready for his first season with the team, he looks to carry on the strong tradition of the Knights, who boast seven state championships in their program history.
“They’re working hard, it’s just a totally different voice than what they’ve been listening to the last several years,” Culig said about how the offseason has been going. “Everyone’s been real receptive and open-minded, and workouts have been really good.”
Culig was hired in February to be the successor to longtime Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan, who retired after last season, which saw the Knights fall in the 4A State Championship game. Brennan finished up a 41-year coaching career, 27 of which had been at Bishop Kelly, where he won 232 games, 13 conference titles and six state titles.
The school turned to Culig, who went 57-9 in six years as head coach at Rocky Mountain, leading the Grizzlies to state titles in 2018 and ‘20. He also won a state title as an assistant at Rocky Mountain in 2015.
"It's kind of what I expected," Culig said about the differences in the two programs. "Football is football, kids are kids and that part's still the same. It's more the admin stuff, it's different being a private school versus a public school, with how you go about doing things. But other than that, it's as I expected."
He takes over a program that graduated 15 all-conference players from last year’s team, nine of whom were first-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selections. But Culig likes the talent he does have coming back, particularly in the offensive run game, where the Knights return three offensive linemen and one of the top running backs in the league from last season.
Senior Peter Minnaert rushed for 1,477 yards and 26 touchdowns a season ago, earning him first-team All-4A SIC honors. He’ll be running behind an experienced offensive line highlighted by three-star recruit Rakeem Johnson, who has received recruiting interest from Boise State, Oregon State and Washington State, among others.
Phillip Janquart and Jackson Brody also return from all-conference seasons on the line, while Joe Stroschein also saw some time on the unit. Sophomore Quentin Powers, a transfer from national high school power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, will round out the offensive line.
“I think you have to have balance, every team I’ve been on that’s been successful has had balance,” Culig said. “But you also have to be able to run the ball, so we’re not going to lose our history of being a really strong, dominant running team.”
Sophomore Ben Avella is slated to be the starting quarterback, with senior Cooper Cammann as his backup. Culig said that he thinks both will be utilized as quarterbacks throughout the season, as the Knights will look to play to each of their strengths.
“They both have two totally different skills sets,” Culig said. “Cooper’s pretty dynamic with the ball, he’s fast. Ben is a bigger kid and he’s going to be really good. He’s had a really good summer and he’s worked hard. He can throw the ball a little bit better. The combination is going to be really good.”
Cammann will also play at wide receiver, where he was a first-team all-conference selection last year. Alex Sullivan will also be a top pass catcher for the Knights.
There’s a little less experience on the defensive side of the ball, where just one starter — linebacker Trey Jorgenson — returns. Jorgenson was in the nickel position last season but moves up to the rover position for this season. He’s not the only defensive back moving up as Will Sachse and Caleb Horn also making the move.
On the defensive line, Stroschein was a second-team all-conference selection last season. Sam Knell is expected to be one of the better defensive backs, while juniors Cole Traverso and Parker Allumbaugh are expected to have big seasons.