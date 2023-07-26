FIRST CHOICE FOR BK

Bishop Kelly running back Peter Minnaert (44) carries the ball against Emmett during a game on Oct. 7, 2021 at Bishop Kelly.

 Jake King /For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Chris Culig has coached plenty of talented football players throughout his career, including several NCAA Division I recruits last season at Rocky Mountain.

Now at Bishop Kelly, Culig once again finds himself at a program that has seen a lot of talent come through it over the years. And as he gets ready for his first season with the team, he looks to carry on the strong tradition of the Knights, who boast seven state championships in their program history.

Recommended for you

Load comments