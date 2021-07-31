Graduating 29 seniors is always a tough task, Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan admits. But if there’s one team in the Treasure Valley equipped to take a hit like that, it’s the Knights.
A year after having his biggest senior class to date, Brennan will have another class of comparable in size on a team that has won at least one state playoff game in each of the last eight seasons.
“We’re going to have 28 or 29 seniors again this year,” said Brennan. “We’ll have over 60 juniors on the football team this year with 31 or 32 juniors coming up. It’s going to be tough to replace, but we got some good kids coming, we just have to find places for them and find out what their role is.”
In an era when some football teams are struggling to have enough players to field a team — at least two Treasure Valley teams have had to forfeit games due to lack of numbers in recent years — that doesn’t seem to be a problem at Bishop Kelly. And the Knights expect the numbers to help them replace a total of 13 All-4A Southern Idaho Conference players from last year, six of whom were first-team selections.
Perhaps the biggest loss for the Knights will come in the trenches, where the Knights will be replacing four starters on the offensive line, including three first-team all-conference selections and four all-conference selections on the defensive line.
Senior Marques McFadden will be the lone returning starter along the offensive line, where he will be playing one of the two tackle positions. Junior Drew Martin also started a playoff game at offensive guard, and is expected to see more time this season.”
“We got some other kids that are going to do a great job there on the offensive line for us,” Brennan said. “They’re maybe a little inexperienced, but I really think they’ll be able to hold their own.”
The line will be responsible for making holes for senior running back Seth Knothe, who had a breakout season as a junior, running for 990 yards and 21 touchdowns in an eight-game COVID-shortened season.
“He’s bigger and stronger,” Brennan said about Knothe. “He ran track this year and he’s gotten faster. … He’s 205 pounds and 6-2 as a tailback in high school and he’s going to do a great job for us. He’s really stepped up as a leader, as several of the other kids have too. He’s going to have a great year.”
The Knights also return fullback Cormac Mullin and junior Zach Jacobs will come up from the junior varsity level to help take some of the burden off of Knothe.
The Knights will have to break in a new quarterback as all-conference honorable mention Keegan Croteau graduated. Brennan said junior Hadley Smith and senior Colin Dempsey are currently in a battle for the starting job. Whoever doesn’t get the job, Brennan said will likely also come into the game as quarterback in certain situations.
“Both of them are very capable of playing quarterback,” Brennan said. “I’m confident that whoever plays on Friday nights is going to be fine and do a great job for us.”
The quarterbacks also have a pair of returning all-conference receivers to throw to as first-team selection Jason Buss and honorable mention Jack Heffner both return. Junior Jack Dennis will play in the slot for the Knights.
Defensively, the Knights have to replace seven starters, including four along the defensive line. Senior Rowan Hynes and junior Jack Marshall provide the Knights with some depth at the defensive end. On the inside, Brennan raved about the growth of senior Jack Foster, who played a little bit for the Knights last year, but is poised for a breakout season this year.
“He’s about 6-6, 220 pounds, so he looks skinny because he’s so dang tall,” Brennan said. “But he has busted his tail this year and he’s going to a great job for us at defensive tackle.”
Jacob Inouye will anchor the linebacking unit after earning second-team all-conference honors a year ago and will help bring along Mullin and Knothe, who will have an expanded role at linebacker in addition to his running back duties.
In the defensive backfield, Gabe Lamey will man the free safety position, while junior Luke Legarreta is also a returning starter at safety. Buss and Heffner are both expected to play in the defensive backfield, as well.