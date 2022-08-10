Starting roughly a dozen sophomores in his first year as Kuna football coach, Jeff Schank knew 2021 would be a struggle for the Kavemen.
But what might have been a detriment last year, youth, turns into a strength this year in experience.
“It’s tough to have a losing season like we did last year and come back,” said Schank. “That’s probably why I’m most excited about these kids, they didn’t skip a beat. They showed up, they’ve been working hard. I think they recognize that we’ve got a ton of talent and the future is bright.”
Kuna graduated just a handful of seniors from last year’s squad, and bring back a total of 19 starters — 10 on offense, nine on defense — as opposed to just two a season ago. While Schank struggled to say this group, which won just one game last year, is the most experienced team he’s ever coached, he had no issue using another term to describe them.
“They’re probably the most battle-hardened team,” the coach said. “To be a sophomore and be on the varsity level, the only thing these kids experienced before being at the varsity level last year was probably freshman football. To make that jump from freshman football to varsity football, that’s a pretty huge jump. We expected to have some struggles last year. But we’re a junior-heavy team now that has seen a lot of reps.”
Senior quarterback Cole Luekenga is back to lead the Kaveman offense. Schank said he was second in the state in passing a season ago, but the coach said the team plans to switch up the offense and make it a little more balanced.
“We asked him to do a ton for us last year,” Schank said. “Schematically and as a coaching staff we didn’t put him in the best situations. He had to carry the offense last year. ... What we’re doing schematically is going to take a little pressure off our shoulders. We are committed to establishing a run game.”
Making the run game more viable, and the Kavemen offense more unpredictable, will be an offensive line that Schank said has bulked up in the weight room this offseason.
“We can see our bodies change, our strength and conditioning coach, Coach (Josh) Bravo, has just done a tremendous job with these kids,” said Schank. “I think we’re going to be able to be extremely multiple this year. I know all coaches say that, but the truth is we’re going to have a lot of different personnel packages. We’ll get into some spread, we’ll get into some wing stuff, we’re going to be all over the place.”
Senior right tackle Jackson Waite is back after earning all-Southern Idaho Conference River Division honors, while left tackle Andrey Pelayo, left guard Jaxon Peterson and right guard Gavin Hindle all also return.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Kuna will bring up center Brock See, a junior, from last year’s junior varsity team, allowing senior Logan Blades — last year’s starter — to focus on defense.
Running behind the line will be Gus Austin, a first-team all-conference FLEX last year, and Isaac Garcia, who was slowed by an injury last season. Schank said if Garcia stays healthy, he can be an all-conference running back, as well. Junior Austin Lattimer, sophomore Kaiden Turner and junior Mario D’Orazio will also see touches in Kuna’s running back by committee attack.
“They all have different skill sets and they all bring something to the table,” Schank said. “We’re going to lean on those guys. They’re a fun group, they’re really starting to click, you can see them starting to grasp the offense right now. If we can keep that rolling, we’re going to have a lot of success on the ground this year.”
At wide receiver, second-team all-conference selection Luke Snarr leads what Schank calls another “pretty good stable” of pass catchers, which includes Keshawn Kelly, Davien Alvarado and Luke Selto.
Defensively, the Kavemen get two second-team all-conference defensive linemen back in Andy Kimbler and Brayden Harper and Schank expects big things from sophomore Jaydon Baker and senior Derrick Johnson.
Blades will man the middle linebacker position, flanked by Austin, who was a first team linebacker in addition to his offensive FLEX honors, and junior Brody Bowen.
“Just from a leadership standpoint, we got three dudes who are all, in my opinion, all-conference players,” Schank said. “They’re going to be the generals out there and they have been so far, all spring and all summer. They’re directing things for us.”
In the backfield, Kaleb Berger was an all-conference second-teamer last year, while Kayden Hofler was an honorable mention. Hofler will be the free safety, while Hofler will be a hybrid safety-linebacker nickelback.
Makai Maynard and Jason Monroe return at cornerback, while Marco Ruelas will also see some time in the backfield.