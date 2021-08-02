Despite having a team that had to rely on several sophomores last season, Columbia football coach Greg Asbury felt the Wildcats held their own in a tough 4A Southern Idaho Conference. He points to a late-season game against eventual state runner-up Emmett as an example.
In that game, Columbia had the ball late inside the Huskie 10 with a chance to take the lead but couldn’t convert.
“We took Emmett to the last play and had a shot to win that,” Asbury said. “And Emmett proved to be the class of the league last year. We felt really good about that. I think, bottom line, we’re going to be more competitive this year. I think we can be a playoff team if we stay healthy.”
Columbia will have just 11 seniors on its roster this year, but will feature 22 juniors, many of whom got significant varsity playing experience last year. A year older, Columbia is hoping that experience pays dividends to a program that has made just two state playoff appearances in school history.
“A year fast forwarded and the kids look really good,” Asbury said. “They spent a really good year in the weight room and we’ve got what I feel like now is some varsity-level athletes to compete with. They just had a great summer, went to camp at all that and were very competitive. I like what we look like right now.”
Among the large junior class for the Wildcats this year is quarterback Matt Davis, who is coming off shoulder surgery in March. Asbury said the injury, a torn rotator, occurred during a game against Vallivue last season, but Davis kept playing through the final three games of the season.
“That’s why he’s a leader, kids look at him and follow him,” Asbury said. “That’s the cool thing, he’s one of our best weight training kids, so he just leads by example.”
The run game will be done by committee as the trio of Ikaika Ho, Manny Variz and Kyree Parras all expected to run the ball.
“We have three, so the good thing is if we keep them healthy, that’s what I see as different this year,” said Asbury. “We have really quality depth, we don’t have a ton of depth, but we’re two-deep and we don’t really see a drop off. That’s going to do a lot to keep us more competitive, more healthy down the stretch.”
Connor Burfeind will lead the receiver group after earning all-conference honorable mention honors last season, while Trey Weaver and Jake Koppen will also have roles as pass catchers.
The offensive line will be anchored by senior Nico Rodriguez, a first-team All-4A Southern Idaho Conference selection on both sides of the ball, who won his second straight 220-pound state wrestling championship in the winter.
Rodriguez, who Asbury said has NCAA Division I offers in wrestling was away for parts of the summer at wrestling tournaments. While the Wildcats missed his presence in the weight room, Asbury said it did help build some depth along the line.
“I don’t want to say it was good to not have him, but it did allow us to develop a lot of No. 2-type guys,” Asbury said. “So we have a lot better depth now.”
Junior Troy Olmos was an all-conference honorable mention on defensive line and will anchor the inside. Tyler Smalley will also give the Wildcats some size on the inside, while Rodriguez and junior Jarrett Buckles will be at the end positions.
Variz was a second-team all-conference linebacker a season ago and will man the inside linebacker position with Ramon Caballero, while Ho moves from the safety position to linebacker.
Burfield was a second-team all-conference defensive back and junior Andres Waters also made big strides in that position and is expected to have a big year, as well.