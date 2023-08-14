Ian Smart can’t help but think back to the last time the Timberline football team was coming off an 0-9 season. In 2018, Smart’s second year as the Wolves' coach, Timberline was never able finish games as it limped to a winless season.
The following year, the Wolves not only posted a winning record and qualified for the 5A state playoffs, they won their first playoff game in school history.
Last season, the Wolves once again went through a winless season, and Smart is hoping that lessons learned during the 2019 season can be applied to the 2023 one.
“It’s not something you want to deal with, but for us we’re trying to build off and use the last time this happened as evidence that it can change pretty quickly,” said Smart. “The kids know, they remember the last time we went 0-9, we won the first playoff game in school history, beat Meridian, beat Eagle and got to the quarterfinals. It’s not unprecedented, it’s something that we use as motivation.”
Smart said that during this offseason he’s reached out to a number of players from 2019 to get their perspectives on what changed between the two seasons. The coach said he came to the conclusion that after the last winless season, the coaching staff put the ownership of the direction of the program on the players.
It takes a special group of leaders, Smart said, to achieve that turnaround. He said the players on the 2019 roster had that. He believes the ones on his current one do, too.
“Just the energy in practice and the way the kids go about their business is very similar,” Smart said. “There were some special players that we had on that ‘19 team. We had some seniors that were college football players, a quarterback that was a three-year starter (current College of Idaho quarterback Andy Peters). We had a sophomore that stepped up in Taylor Marcum (now at Boise State), ran for 1,000 yards and becomes an all-state kid. That helps, of course, so we have some young players that have incredible talent to go with some seniors that have just bought in to what we’re doing.
“For us, I don’t know what that looks like with wins and losses at the end of the day,” Smart continued. "But I’ve told them in our meetings before practices that it just feels good as a coach to walk in every day and know that these kids are bought in to what we’re doing.”
Whoever leads the team at quarterback will be younger, as two underclassmen are battling for the position. Smart said sophomore Jack Brant and junior Austin Rovig are both solid options for the Wolves to turn to.
“We put it on them that it is a competition, and we want to see which one steps up,” Smart said. “In full disclosure, both have done phenomenal jobs. They both have a unique skill set, they both can throw, they’re both very athletic, they both do different things very well. But for us, it’s exciting to have two kids that we know can compete for a starting job.”
Aiden Nixon, who has committed to walk on at the University of Idaho, returns at wide receiver and will provide whoever the quarterback is with a big 6-foot, 5-inch target.
“He’s a big kid, he’s kind of that hybrid tight end-wide receiver,” said Smart. “He’s going to do some good things.”
Senior Ronnie Dahlberg, who played some quarterback for the Wolves last year, will move to wide receiver, while sophomores Hudson Lewis will be another option in the pass game.
At running back, the Wolves will also have a few options, but Smart pointed to Heath Res as someone who has really stepped up during the offseason. The coach raved about his big play ability. Senior Hayden Dodson, sophomore Kole Hudson and Jasper Gluck, a transfer from Glenns Ferry, have also impressed this summer.
“The day of having a one-horse running back system is not it,” said Smart. “So having three to four guys that can go back there and run is good. We have four kids that have done a good job of really finding their niche and doing things unique to them.”
Smart said Timberline has some talented offensive linemen; now it's just a matter of getting them to be a cohesive unit. The Wolves have three returning senior starters but will likely rely on a couple of younger players to fill out the group.
Cooper Kelly started some games at left tackle last season before an injury cut it short. Andrew Hoekema, who came out for football for the first time last season and worked his way into the starting lineup, is back at guard, with Riley Dixon at the other guard spot.
On the defensive line, the Wolves were slated to return their only all-conference player from last season, but second-team selection Isaiah Whiting-Keeton injured his knee and will miss the season. Lucas Midgett, who played some tight end last year, will start on the defensive line and see time on offense, as well. Nixon will also plug holes up front.
At linebacker Jacob Schauble returns as a starter. Conor Miles moves from cornerback to the nickel linebacker spot, while other spots in the group are still up for grabs.
Ethan Alexander returns in the defensive backfield, while Kian Dickson moves up to the varsity level after a solid year on junior varsity last season. Sophomore EJ Jenkins has also impressed in that unit.