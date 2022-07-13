Cole Valley football coach Mark Moreno has had his eye on this year’s senior class ever since they were freshmen. He knew if the group could stay together, 2022 would be the year the Chargers had the potential to do something special.
Three years later, Cole Valley features 17 seniors, by far the largest senior class Moreno has ever had, and 15 returning starters. The experience has Cole Valley eying big goals in 2022.
“It was a big class as a freshman group and the thing about private schools is sometimes kids move in and out, or a family can’t afford it,” said Moreno. “So, you lose kids like that. You don’t lose kids to moving, sometimes they go to a public school.
"But this class has pretty much stuck together and it’s been a class that has been in the weight room. They’ve bought into the weight room, that’s probably the biggest difference. Now it’s coming to fruition. Expectations are really high for this group.”
The expectations are so high this year, that Cole Valley completely rewrote its entire offensive playbook to highlight the strengths of the group. With much of the Chargers’ experience along the offensive line, Cole Valley will switch from a spread offense to a wing offense.
“It’s going to be very, very different from the Cole Valley of old,” said Moreno, who estimates the Chargers will run the ball on 80 percent of its snaps. “We’re going to be 100 percent different, you’re not going to recognize us.”
Seniors Christian Metzger, Ian Hamby and Stanton Austin will all be third-year starters along the offensive line, with a couple of other seniors in the mix, who don’t have as much experience. Sophomore Micah Gee is another player Moreno thinks will be able to step up on the line.
Lincoln Gee, a first-team all-conference selection and Ryan Golenor, who was projected to be the starter last season before Gee surpassed him with a strong offseason, will be the Chargers top-two runners behind such an experienced line. Sam Sherman, a first-team offensive lineman, could also get time as a fullback. Moreno says Sherman also remains flexible to return to the offensive line if injuries leave them needing some bodies.
Helping to run the offense will be senior quarterback Dalton Kranz, a transfer from McCall-Donnelly, who Moreno says has the right skill set needed to run the new offense.
“He’s coming to us extremely raw, but he’s a great kid who’s willing to learn,” Moreno said. “For the offense we have, I don’t need a gunslinger. I just need a kid who’s going to do what we tell him to do, protect the ball and that’s him.”
When Kranz does throw the ball, Ben Beglinger figures to be his top target. Beglinger was a second-team all-conference wide receiver last year. The Chargers also get back a pair of receivers who missed most of last season after suffering injuries in the season-opener against Payette. Michael Kern broke his leg in that game, while Mark Smith tore his ACL. Caleb Brown can also catch passes for the Chargers.
Much like on the offense, Moreno believes the strength of the defense lies in the trenches. Both Hamby and Metzger were all-conference honorable mention defensive tackles a year ago and Moreno thinks Golenor can be one of the best defensive ends in the 2A Western Idaho Conference. Twin juniors Tanner and Cody Simonson both can play the other defensive end position or move back into linebacker.
Sherman will lead the linebacking corps after getting first-team honors last year. That group will also likely include Lincoln Gee, who is being recruited by Big Sky schools at defensive back. But Moreno feels like the Chargers can utilize his talent best at other parts of the field.
“We played Lincoln at corner, and you get lost out there,” Moreno said. “Most of the teams at the 2A level, they run the ball. He’s the best tackler on the team, he’s the strongest guy, pound for pound, he’s going to be playing at about 210 pounds. He’s getting a lot of great looks, he was at the University of Idaho camp and got the MVP for corners. But for us he’s probably going to be an outside backer. A kid like that, you need him in there.”
Kern, Brown and Beglinger will lead the way in the defensive backfield, with Kranz possibly getting a shoot at that position, too.