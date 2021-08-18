Returning just one defensive starter, the Mountain View football team took its lumps early last year, giving up at least 39 points in each of its first three games, all losses.
But things started clicking midway through the year, as the Mavericks went on a five-game winning streak to reach the 5A state semifinals. In four of those wins, Mountain View’s defense gave up just 14 points. With nine starters from that defense, the Mavericks are hoping to build off that momentum and make a run at the Southern Idaho Conference River Division title.
“It was a really rough start, but I was super proud of the guys to be able to turn it around,” coach Judd Benedick said. “That takes some mental toughness and fortitude. To end on a high note, even though we were one game away from the state championship game, we kind of felt like from where we began and where we ended, we definitely ended on the right note and I think that momentum carried into the offseason and the guys’ mindset and worth ethic. So it carried some momentum into the offseason.”
Offensively, the Mavericks will replace just four starters, losing several key pieces including three-year quarterback Jake Farris, SIC West Division Offensive Player of the Year Kayden Chan and running back/wide receiver Leyton Smithson, who would have likely been a candidate for Player of the Year this year had he not transferred to Squalicum High in Bellingham, Washington.
Junior Dawson Wahl will take over at quarterback after serving as the junior varsity quarterback last year and playing in the Mavericks’ 21-14 state quarterfinal win against Capital, while Farris was held out for precautionary reasons.
“He stepped right in, was super confident and marched us right down the field for a number of scores,” Benedick said. “I feel really confident with him, he’s got good command of the offense and he looked comfortable.”
Senior Quintez Evans, who switched positions with Smithson midway through the year — Evans going to running back and Smithson going to receiver — is back to run the ball for the Mavericks. Though Smithson had a strong start at running back to start the year, Benedick said Evans was close to surpassing Smithson by the end of the year.
“He brings that experience from a player there most of the year and through the playoffs and does a really good job between the tackles,” Benedick said of Evans. “He’s got great vision, great feet and runs hard.”
Senior Dominic Sotomayor returns as one of the starters at wide receiver.
The offensive line has a pair of three-year senior starters in left tackle Austin Schultsmeier, a first-team all-conference selection last year, and left guard Lucas Guzman. Senior Carter Clements is expected to be at center, Kiegan Henson is likely to be at right guard and junior Jameson Perry is likely to start at right tackle.
Benedick said Schultsmeier may rotate in on the defensive line. Senior Jackson Beck was a second-team all-conference defensive end last year. Senior Garrett McKenna will start opposite of him, while Grant Hilderbrand, Tyler Halford, Brad Jackson and Fisher Clements will rotate at defensive tackle.
At linebacker, Brayden Garrison was a first-team all-conference selection last year, while Mason Chiles was an honorable mention.
“Lots of big game experience from those guys, they played in three playoff games,” Benedick said. “They’re just real athletic, both of them.”
Ivan Perkins, Raymond Erickson and Maximus Maile, the son of Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile, are also expected to play at linebacker.
Aiden Whipple, a second-team all-conference selection, and Rylan Elliott are both returning starters in the defensive backfield, while Hank Wemhoff got significant playing time at both corner and safety. Benedick expects Alameen Abimbola, Owen McBride and Khye Ackley to see time in the defensive backfield.