Despite having to start six sophomores, the most Middleton coach Bill Brock said he’s had to start in his 21 seasons, the Vikings were able to keep things rolling in 2020.
Middleton still qualified for the state playoffs for the seventh straight season, a trend the Vikings look to continue in 2021.
“We feel like we got a good group of kids coming back,” Brock said. “We started six sophomores last year and we have a number of juniors, who are going to be seniors, coming back, as well. We’re excited, we feel like we’re in a really good spot. This is a very competitive league and we feel like we fit in.”
The Vikings actually finished fifth in a tough 4A Southern Idaho Conference last year, but still was able to sneak into the playoffs with an at-large berth, which was determined by MaxPreps rankings. The Vikings lost 44-42 to Nampa on a late field goal in the opening round of the playoffs.
Middleton will return seven starters to an offense which averaged 36.7 points per game a season ago and scored north of 40 points four times.
Quarterback Ky McClure is back for his senior season after earning an all-conference honorable mention in his first season leading the Vikings' offense.
“He’s had a good summer and we felt he had a great year last year,” Brock said. “We’re just hoping he builds on that.”
While McClure does lose two all-conference receivers and another all-conference tight end, he does have his biggest target, 6-foot, 7-inch Tyler Medaris, back. Medaris, a second-team all-conference receiver a year ago, led the Vikings’ basketball team to its first state championship since 1965 in the winter.
“Tyler’s a tremendous target, a great competitor, a great leader,” Brock said. “He’s going to be a big part of what we do. Obviously, his catch radius is a little outside the norm for most high school kids in Idaho. He does a tremendous job and we’re looking for a big year from him.”
Senior Owen Graviet, another member of the state championship basketball team, is another receiver Brock said could have a big year.
Thompson Goodfellow, who got some significant playing time last year at running back, is expected to be the Vikings’ top option at running the ball this year. He will run behind an experienced offensive line which featured three sophomore starters last season, who are now juniors. With Garrison Grimes, Coltin Fuentes and Dallin Sager a year older, things are expected to only get better.
“It was a learning curve, but we felt like they competed really well,” Brock said. “They got better as the year went along and this year, we feel like they’re going to be up to speed from day 1. Hopefully that will help us progress.”
Juniors Isaiah Pearson and Will DeLeon both also saw time on the line last year. Pearson and DeLeon also played quite a bit along the defensive line and are expected to be a part of the rotation which Brock said will bring guys in and out to keep them fresh.
Senior Tanner Ford is the only returning starter among the linebacking corps, and even he wasn’t able to play the entire season. But Brock said he is expected to be a focal point of the entire defense this year.
“He’s worked extremely hard and he’s emerged as the leader of our defense,” Brock said. “There’s a handful of other guys, whoever it shakes out to be, they’re all working hard and they’re all going to have great years for us.”
Junior Tate Johansen is a returning second-team all-conference defensive back and along with fellow junior Dekker Hagler will be the two returning starters in the secondary.