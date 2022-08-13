Chris Culig’s phone might have been a little busier during this recruiting cycle than in previous years.
Sure, the Rocky Mountain coach always has some players that drum up interest from college coaches, even a couple a year that attract NCAA Division I offers. But the talent that Rocky Mountain has on its roster has more than just the usual suspects checking in.
“It’s been a lot more than normal, mainly because of C.J. Jacobsen and Jackson Fullmer,” Culig said, referring to 247Sports’ No. 2 and No. 5 recruits in the state, respectively. “Just those two bigger guys and having people from all over the country calling and just in the state of Idaho, when you got a few Division I recruits, they’ll make the trip. The spring was pretty busy, Coach (Scott) Criner helped me a little bit. We tag teamed it, but yeah it was a little bit nuts."
While the attention from the big schools came to Fullmer, an offensive tackle committed to Kansas State, and Jacobsen, an uncommitted tight end who holds offers to N.C. State, Louisville, Boise State, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State, among others, the recruitable talent the Grizzlies have is far from ending with them. 247Sports currently has 16 Class of 2023 recruits from Idaho ranked as three-star recruits or higher. Five of them play for Rocky Mountain.
Offensive lineman Zach Penner and running back Art Williams have both committed to the University of Idaho, while linebacker Gage Tanner holds offers from Southern Miss and Montana Tech. Defensive lineman Kade Steadman, ranked No. 17, just below the three-stars, is committed to Air Force. Steadman is one of six Grizzlies who 247Sports rates as two-star recruits.
With so much talent, it’s no surprise the hype surrounding the Grizzlies is so high. In June, Northwest Regional Scout Nick Farman tweeted that Rocky Mountain “might have one of (if not THE) most talented rosters in high school football up and down the west coast.”
The expectations within the program are just as high.
“I think when you’ve got a lot of experience and talent, it makes the expectations pretty high,” Culig said. “It gets you pretty excited and ready to go. We’ve been working pretty hard and we got 33 seniors back. They’re hungry and felt like we exited early last year, so things are going pretty good.”
The experience for Rocky Mountain is all over the football field, but may be a little bit more defined on the offensive side of the ball, where the Grizzlies return nine starters.
Senior quarterback Tegan Sweaney is one of those returning starters, and as he enters his final year of high school football, Culig said he’s seen a lot more confidence out of him.
“He’s just a lot more confident and calmer,” Culig said. “He’s working real hard on the mental aspect of the game, both off the field and on it. He’s looking good.”
He’ll have a number of options to throw the ball to that extend beyond Jacobsen. Luke Luchini, a three-year varsity player, was a first-team All-Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division selection a year ago. Williams also has the ability to catch passes out of the backfield and Culig said a number of younger kids could step up this year.
Luke Hanchett was a second-team fullback last season and will join with Williams to give the Grizzlies a strong 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Brekon Albert will also move from linebacker to tailback and Taeshaun Reese also returns at running back.
They will run behind a strong offensive line which features Fullmer and Penner, two NCAA Division I recruits at the tackle spots. Returning left guard Preston Slack has been getting looks from Frontier Conference and Big Sky schools, Culig said, and Isaac Allen returns at center.
Freshman Jax Tanner — the younger brother of Gage and current Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner — is currently battling for the right guard position with senior Tyler Shearing, who played tight end last year.
Defensively, Steadman and first-team all-conference defensive end Parker Weatherly both return on the line. Alex Bjekic and Justin Bunt, who were swing players from the junior varsity team, will play bigger roles this season. Freshman Rowan Rupp is also being called up to the varsity to compete for playing time this season.
“We typically don’t, but if a guy’s ready to go,” Culig said about bringing up freshman to the varsity level. “If he’s the best player you got and his parents are for letting him be on varsity and battle it up, then we’re going to do it.”
Gage Tanner, who has played multiple positions the last couple of years, moves back to the inside linebacker position that Culig said is his natural position. With a lot of depth at running back, Williams will also join the linebacking corps as an outside backer.
“He’ll be one of the few two-way players that we’ve had in a long time,” Culig said. “When Art’s in there with his experience, being a three-year starter and his size and speed, he makes a difference for us on both sides of the ball.”
Ty Page, Tyler Wells, Brody Swearhart and Camden Crum, a former quarterback, all are competing for spots at linebacker.
In the backfield, Troy Wilkey and Micah Clyde both return after earning second-team all-conference honors. Trey Jacobsen will play at free safety, while Parker Simmonsen will start at cornerback opposite of Clyde.