Dane Cook always admired the Fruitland football program from afar.
As the defensive coordinator at Emmett High for 10 years in the 1990s and early 2000s, Cook watched the Grizzlies transform into one of the top small school teams in the state.
After 18 years in California, Cook returns to Idaho to take over the Fruitland, which is coming off a year unlike any it has seen in recent memory. But given its storied past, the Grizzlies’ new coach is confident the team can get back on track after a season derailed by an alleged hazing scandal.
“When I saw this job open, I thought it would be a good job,” Cook said.
The Grizzlies' playoff hopes were dashed late in the season after a complaint was made to the Payette County Sheriff’s department involving several varsity players. The complaint included an allegation of tying junior varsity players to a fence and shocking one with a dog collar. The varsity players allegedly involved in the incident were suspended for the final two games of the season, both Fruitland losses.
Ultimately, nine Fruitland students faced charges, with at least one being found not guilty on one count of sexual battery in June after having two other charges dismissed, according to KTVB. The status of the other eight is unclear. Because several of those facing charges were minors, their cases are likely sealed.
Former coach Ryan Tracy, who had been suspended two games in 2020 after admitting to taking pictures of the Weiser playbook and sending them to another coach, left after the 2021 season. It is unclear if he was fired or stepped down on his own.
Cook said as far as he and the team are concerned, all that is in the past. This year, he said, the Grizzlies are all eyes forward.
“I was aware of it, obviously, when I took the job,” Cook said. “I have nothing negative to say about Coach Tracy, he’s been positive towards me, he’s been helpful to me. I know he’s done a good job here. They had some unfortunate circumstances, but I’m more focused about how we’re going to go about things and how we’re going to do things. I haven’t really brought that up.”
As Fruitland does move forward, it returns several players who were on the All-Snake River Valley Conference list a season ago.
Among those players is their quarterback, Luke Barinaga, a second-team all-conference selection. Barinaga is a three-year varsity player and one who Cook said will be a key for the Grizzlies success this year.
“He’s definitely going to be one of our top kids,” said Cook. “He’s a team leader, very positive, very athletic. I’m really positive about him, I like what I see about him.”
Barinaga also gets back his top target from last season, Theo Jackson, who was also a second-team receiver. With that duo and the connection, Cook is getting Fruitland away from its traditional Wing-T offense and trying to open things up with a pro-style offense. Building your offense around what you have is a skill Cook said he learned when he followed former Emmett coach Larry Nigro to Pitman High in California, where a young, mobile quarterback named Colin Kaepernick was coming into his own. With Kaepernick’s skill set, Pitman was able to run the Wing-T offense successfully.
“We had Colin Kaepernick, but we also had Anthony Harding, a running back who got a scholarship to Fresno State,” Cook said. “He was actually our best player. We won because we had good athletes and good coaches, but I don’t know if that’s the best system for a pro-style quarterback, to be in a primary run system where all your passing is play action and limited.”
Ezra Clemens also returns at receiver and Lane Roberts is expected to be the Grizzlies’ top running back. Cook said Clemens may also be plugged in to run the ball at times.
The offensive line returns two all-conference honorable mentions in Marcus Jones and Brody Holaday. Cook has also been impressed with senior Parker Barnes along the line.
Cook likes to play for size on the offensive line, but when it comes to defense, he said he prefers to get faster kids who can strike quickly up front. He mentioned juniors Johnathan Stines and Joey Tristan as two players to watch out for this season in that group. He added that Holaday and Barnes could also see time on the defensive line.
“My goal is to try to platoon, but I don’t think that is going to be realistic,” Cook said. “I usually start out from there and then work backwards. I really like to keep those guys on one side of the ball and keep them fresh.”
Fruitland has a pair of all-conference honorable mention players returning in Jones and Roberts. Senior Beau Williams also returns as a hybrid linebacker-safety in Cook’s 4-2-5 defense.
Other defensive backs for Fruitland include Jackson, a second-team all-conference selection, and Barinaga was an honorable mention. Clemens will also play corner.