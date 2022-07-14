Shea McClellin came into Marsing High as a freshman in the fall of 2004 and joined a football team that featured just two seniors on its roster.
Eighteen years and an NFL playing career later, McClellin comes home to Marsing and faces a similar situation, this time as the Huskies’ coach.
McClellin inherits a program that will have three seniors and three juniors on its roster this season. He’ll have to fill the rest of the roster with freshmen and sophomores.
“We’re so young, we’re just going to be out there with a bunch of young cats on varsity,” McClellin said. “It’s going to be gaining experience and trial by fire type thing. But it will be fun, it will be a good experience for them. It’s something I had to go through when I was a freshman, so I can relate to these guys.”
He knows he will have his work cut out for him. Marsing hasn’t won a 2A Western Idaho Conference game since 2013. The Huskies haven’t been to the state playoffs in a decade. But McClellin also knows from personal experience that it is possible to have success on a football field in Marsing.
Following his high school career, in which he was named 2A WIC Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, McClellin played defensive end at Boise State before becoming a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2012. He spent six years as an NFL player, recording 202 career tackles and 8.5 sacks. He won a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots.
“For me, I hope we can turn things around and be a consistently good program,” McClellin said. “It’s going to be a big challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m just soaking it all in and I’m excited to get the season rolling.”
Being such a young team, Marsing will return just three starters on both sides of the ball. That includes the Huskies’ signal caller, senior Jordan Blas.
“He’s the heart of our team,” McClellin said about Blas. “He’s everything for us. He’s a senior leader, the guy that we need. He’s a quiet leader, I call him ‘the silent assassin.’ He leads by example, but when he needs to speak up, he will.”
A pair of sophomores also return for Marsing after starting on both sides of the ball as freshmen. Cache Hance will be the Huskies’ lead running back and help anchor the linebacking corps, while Luke Steinmeyer is a tight end and makes the move on defense from cornerback to strong safety. Marsing’s other defensive returner is free safety Braeden Davis.
But even with two returning starters in the defensive backfield, McClellin is just as excited about his defensive tackles, where Marsing will add a couple of big bodies. Junior Bentley McIntyre is a 6-foot, 260-pound transfer from Vallivue, while Jarrek Fuentes, who is 6-1, 260, comes out for the team after not playing last season.
“We have those guys, there’s a brick wall there,” McClellin said. “It definitely helps out at a smaller school, having those big guys to plug gaps and take up blocks.”
Marsing also adds another transfer at wide receiver as sophomore Mason Enochson comes over from Skyview. He’s someone who McClellin thinks will be a top target for Blas.
Enochson will join Blas, Steinmeyer and Hance as part of what McClellin calls the “four horsemen” of Marsing’s offense. Hance will see a lot of carries, the coach said, while most of Blas’s passes will go to the other two receivers.
“Those are our guys,” McClellin said. “I want to run the ball first, so I’m hoping we can give (Hance) 25-30 carries per game. He’ll be our workhorse."