When Jay Bohner took a new job as the football coach at Casey-Westfield High in central Illinois five years ago, he figured that would be his final stop before retirement. It was a dream job he said that checked nearly all the boxes he was looking for.
All except for one, that is.
For Bohner, a 1989 Capital High graduate, the call to return home proved too good of an opportunity to pass up. So rather than finish his career in Illinois, Bohner moved his family back to Boise and took over at his alma mater.
“To walk back through those high school hallways that I walked in in 1989, to walk out on that practice field where I practiced in the 80s, it’s been a very surreal experience,” said Bohner. “I’m really excited to be back home and be back at Capital, where I got to play. It’s been a great experience so far.”
Bohner said that the Capital job was the only one he would have actively pursued to leave Illinois, and he figured former coach Todd Simis would be there for five or six more years, at which point he’d be only a few years from retirement himself.
But Simis decided to retire after last season and Bohner enlisted his former coach, Steve Vogel, to help him make the right connections to land the job, as everyone who had been at Capital during his playing days three decades ago are no longer there.
The people may be different, but much remains the same at Capital. Just the fourth coach in the program’s history, it will be up to the former player to help maintain the winning tradition of the program. It’s a challenge Bohner is up to, even with just two returning starters in his first season at the helm.
“Capital High School, we have more tradition than anyone in the state,” said Bohner. “We’ve been around since 1965 and we’ve only had six losing seasons in the entire history of the program. We have things like ‘Gurkha Stick’ and ‘Eagle Score,’ nobody else has that tradition. T
"he tradition that surrounds the program and the fact that I understand the tradition and I am part of that tradition as a player, really, I don’t feel a lot of pressure, because of that. I feel very comfortable in that role. We don’t have a lot of returning starters, but I got a lot of faith in the guys we have.”
Of the two returning starters Tucker French is a two-way player who started at defensive end and on the offensive line last season. He will start at end again, but on offense he will move to the H-back/tight end spot that was filled last year by 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division Player of the Year Kody Walk.
“Tucker French has got to be one of the best players in the state,” Bohner said. “He’s obviously our best player. He’s definitely outstanding.”
Cornerback Victor Byaundaombe is the Eagles’ other returning starter. Byaundaombe will help lead a defensive secondary that Bohner thinks will be a strength for Capital. Trevor Poole, a transfer from Centennial, will play at free safety. Diego Soriano will be the other cornerback and Bohner said sophomore Isaiah Telleria will likely play at strong safety.
“I think we got a lot of speed and a lot of athleticism,” said Bohner, “But we also got a lot of guys that are studying, guys that are real cerebral in checking coverage and making adjustments on the fly, understanding what the threats are on the formations. I’m really impressed how they did that on seven-on-sevens and I feel like once we start watching film, these are going to be guys that are constantly watching film and putting us in good positions.”
At quarterback, junior Joren Peterson, the junior varsity quarterback last year, takes over. A dual-threat quarterback who can move the ball with his legs or find success in the drop back, he gives Bohner a lot to look forward to.
“I am very excited about his potential and his future,” Bohner said. “He’s worked his tail off this summer. I think he’s in store for a big two years here. I think this season is going to be a great coming out for him.”
Junior Brody Call and senior Charles Bohner, the coach’s son who transferred in, figure to be two of the Eagles’ top pass catchers this year, but the coach says the Eagles have a nice group of young receivers who can also step up this season.
Capital also expects to utilize multiple running backs this season, with Bohner saying he doesn't believe there is a true starter among the group yet. He points to Call, Dawson Huerta, and Zack Beckman to be the main runners this season.
They will run behind a line that will have to find five new starters with French moving off the unit. Bohner said that he currently has seven guys cycling in the five positions and hopes to have a better idea after the first week of practice.
On the defensive line French will be back at one of the defensive ends, with Brayden Summers playing off of him, filling in the defensive role left by Walk. Bohner said that four guys are currently in competition for the two interior line positions.
Much like the offensive line, the spots at linebacker are still up in the air.