J.Q. Kenyon knows just how special of a place Borah High can be.
He’s played with the Lions’ football team before graduating in 2004 and spent the past six years as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater. So for him, getting Borah back on track after an 0-5 season, which was preceded by five straight trips to the 5A state playoffs, is a personal task.
“It’s your home, and nothing is quite as special as home,” Kenyon said. “I kind of feel like my home’s on the line, as well. I got to tell those players ‘We won state championships back in the day, but you guys are working through the same doors and the same houses and sleeping in the same bedrooms that those champions did. They did it here in the past and we can do it again.”
With three returning starters on each side of the ball, Borah will rely on a number of new faces to attempt to build the program back up, but the Lions have the benefit of having a returning starter in all three defensive position group.
Senior Bradly Toth was a first-team All-5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division selection at both defensive back and wide receiver, while senior Crispin Simbaragije and junior Parker Rushton were honorable mentions on the defensive line and at linebacker, respectively.
“Those guys can take the lead, show what we need to get done and be those vocal leaders that we need,” said Kenyon. “We try and hold that standard of Borah football flying around and getting the boom moving.”
Sophomore Trevor McKenna will join Simbaragije after having impressive showings at camps this summer.
“He’s been putting the pressure on Crispin to see who’s going to outperform each other,” Kenyon said about McKenna. “We’re expecting some big things from Trevor on the defensive side of the ball.”
At linebacker, the Lions are moving Rushton and utilize Henry Hill, the top linebacker on the junior varsity team last year, and move senior Louden Hudson into a starting role at middle linebacker.
In addition to Toth, Marquel Sampson, Jevon Nelson and Haydin Weaver are all competing for starting spots.
Offensively, the Lions are return starting quarterback Korbin McCarney, who finds himself in a battle for the starting job with Trace Freeman, a transfer from Capital High. Kenyon said the two juniors have completely different styles of play, with McCarney being more of a passing quarterback and Freeman being a stronger runner.
Kenyon said the Lions won’t utilize the two-quarterback system, one of them will get the starting job and Borah will roll with that. But it’s going to be closer to the start of the season before he decided which one it is going to be.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time figuring out what we want to do,” Kenyon said. “It’s figuring out which one is going to help the team win more. We’ve got to practice passing and then practice with (Freeman).”
Should the Lions be a more pass-oriented team, they have a proven receiver in Toth, but Aidan Bolt and Luke Darrow have both impressed Kenyon during the offseason.
If the Lions will be a more run heavy team, they will have Rushton at the running back position after serving as Borah’s second option last year behind first-team all-conference selection Tyler Phimmasone. Nelson, a sophomore who was the MVP of Borah’s freshman team last year, will be another option at running back.
“I think both those guys, Parker and Jevon, will get their feet wet for sure,” Kenyon said. “They both have the speed to make that 3-yard play, turn it into 20 or 30 or maybe even take it for six. If we can get those guys some space, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
The offense line will be led by senior center Jake Packer, but the other four positions are open the coach said. McKenna, who was a tight end last year, is moving to left tackle this year and challenging for a starting spot on the line, Kenyon said.
What the line eventually looks like will also depend a little on who the Lions start at quarterback and who fits their needs.
“We’re kind of trying to figure out, we’ve got some really big kids with good feet, if we got to go with them or if we have to go a little lighter and a little bit faster,” Kenyon said. “That’s being sorted out at the moment.”