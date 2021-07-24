Dallan Rupp said he wasn’t happy with the MaxPreps rankings last year and how it kept the New Plymouth football team out of the 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2007.
Regardless, he said, the Pilgrims could have solved all their problems by taking Western Idaho Conference title.
A loss to Melba was all that stood between New Plymouth and winning the WIC, along with earning the automatic bid to the playoffs. Instead, the Pilgrims were at the mercy of the rankings, where they came up short.
“We don’t want that to happen again,” Rupp said. “I talked to them at the end of the year and in the offseason, we don’t want to leave it in somebody else’s hands. We want it to be in our hands. It’s like a football game, when it’s coming down to the end of the game, you want the ball. We want to decide things for ourselves.”
As the Pilgrims look to get back into the state playoff mix in 2021, a large group of returning starters on both sides of the ball figure to help the cause. New Plymouth returns seven starters on offense and six on defense.
Offensively, New Plymouth started running the double wing last season, and quarterback Casey Arritola is back to help run the system. A second-team all-conference selection, Rupp said Arritola is the fastest player on the team, although the Pilgrims had to hold him back a little last year due to injury.
That speed should help replace the loss of three all-conference running backs. The Pilgrims will also move around Connor Hawker, an all-conference honorable mention at wide receiver, and utilize junior Sean Wilson and other younger running backs to run the ball.
“We don’t have one running back where you say ‘Hey, we got to stop this kid,’” said Rupp. “That’s not the way we want it to be. We want to have a stable of running backs where any one of them can get the ball and any one of them can make a play. That’s what we’re trying to do with the double wing.”
Regardless of who is running the ball, they will have an experienced offensive line to run behind as four returning starters come from that unit.
Hunter Williams and Brock Winward are returning first-team All-WIC players, while Dylan Reynolds was an honorable mention. Senior Joel Campbell is also returning at right tackle.
“The thing about Brock and Hunter is they’re going to pull and they’re going to get in the way of somebody who is trying the make a tackle,” said Rupp. “They’re going to create holes. But we got a lot of our offensive line coming back as well as those two.”
Defensively, the Pilgrims have a first-team All-WIC selection returning at all three position groups.
Williams will anchor the defensive line, Campbell will help lead the linebackers, along with honorable mention Bailey Hite, while Arritola will man the defensive backfield, serving in the safety role.
“He is the quarterback of our defense,” Rupp said about Arritola. “He knows the calls sometimes better than I do. When we try to match up a blitz with the coverage, I can give him the blitz and Casey knows the coverage. He knows what’s going on and he knows where everybody else is supposed to be.”