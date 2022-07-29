After four years away from the 4A Southern Idaho Conference, Skyview football coach David Young said he’s excited to get back to some of the Hawks traditional division rivalries.
Getting to play schools like Bishop Kelly, and Emmett, which has risen in stature since Skyview moved up to the 5A Classification in 2018. Even cross-Nampa rival Columbia, which Skyview played as a non-conference opponent, hasn’t been in the same conference as the Hawks in eight years.
“It was a four-year hiatus of the 4A up in 5A,” Young said. “To get back and take on Tim Brennan and Bishop Kelly, I know Ridgevue just changed coaches and Rich Hargitt wasn’t at Emmett last time we were there.
"But to get back to some of these old rivalries — we consider Bishop Kelly to be one of our more natural rivalries in the state or the valley than any other team and we haven’t played them for four years. So, it will be fun to get back to some of those traditions and the brotherhood that we were away from.”
Skyview picks all those conference rivalries back up this year as the Hawks move back to the 4A, a classification that Young says fits the Hawks better, size wise. But even though Skyview was able to hold its own at the 5A level, making the state playoffs three of its four years there, the coach knows the Hawks won’t necessarily dominate the smaller schools in the 4A SIC.
“We know it’s not going to be easy,” Young says. “Bishop Kelly has numbers galore, kind of like the 5A schools, and we don’t. Bishop Kelly’s almost got as many varsity players as we have total players. But it will be nice to get back to like-sized schools and like-built teams.”
Making things tougher for Young and the Hawks is that Skyview returns just five offensive starters and two defensive starters. Of course, it always helps when one of those returning starters is your quarterback.
Max Cutforth, an All-5A SIC Foothills Division honorable mention a year ago, is getting looks from Big Sky and NAIA schools and someone who Young calls “the real deal.”
“We think he’s a scholarship kid at the Big Sky level, and he’s been talking to schools,” Young said. “He tore it up at the Boise State camp. Coach (Tim) Plough and the Boise State coaches love him, but they already have their guy. They’ve talked to him about maybe being a preferred walk on at BSU, but at the quarterback, they only take one, so it’s slow. But Max is the real deal and we expect a lot of great things from him this year.”
The Hawks will also get three starters back on the offensive line in Adam Davenport, Jacob Peck and Cooper Massey. Davenport was a second-team All-conference selection last year, while Peck was an honorable mention. Chris Lupkes, a 6-7, 260-pound senior is expected to be a force on the line. Lupkes got a couple of starts last year. Two juniors, Eddie Garcia and J.D. Carrigg, are battling it out for the final spot, likely a guard position.
“We’re really excited about our line,” Young said. “We’re going to start four seniors and one probably junior and three of them are full-time starters, one was a part-time starter. We really believe our offense is going to start right there in the box. We think our offense has a chance to do some really big things there."
The Hawks have to replace Atonio Fafita at running back after he was the Foothills Division’s Player of the Year last year. Instead of relying on one runner, Skyview plans to utilize multiple backs. Senior Andrew Schneider will likely get the bulk of carries, but junior Leon Henslee and sophomore Ryker Oswald will also get touches.
Sophomore Mason Krahn will be a returning starter at wide receiver and has a frame that Young likens to that of recently retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.
“He’s not a speedy receiver,” Young said. “He’s a big kid that catches the ball like a man and uses his body like he’s a post player in basketball.”
Young says Krahn is such a gifted athlete, he could have been Skyview’s starting middle linebacker as a freshman, but Young didn’t want to overwhelm him. This year, however, he will be starting on both sides of the ball. Krahn also made the varsity baseball team as a freshman and also saw some time last year with the varsity basketball team.
“I think he’s probably the next kid in our school that has a true shot at going (NCAA) Division I, probably as a linebacker,” Young said.
Nose tackle Daniel Hernandez and defensive back Ayden Martinez will be the two returning starters on the defensive side of the ball. Martinez, who also saw a backup role at wide receiver as a sophomore last year, scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
“You’ll see him in all three phases of the game,” Young said. “His role will be as big as his conditioning, stamina and health will allow. He’s a kid that’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball.”
On the defensive line, the Hawks plan to put Davenport, Carlos Llamas and Jack Kirkman alongside Hernandez. Kirkman played linebacker last season, but his strength will help solidify the defensive front, Young said.
“We’ll have a senior D-Line that will anchor us and provide some physicality,” Young said. “They’re not super big, but they are strong, fast and athletic.”
Around Krahn at the linebacker position, Schnieder, Blaze Storer and sophomore Henry Downey will rotate.
In the defensive backfield Oswald will be at free safety, Nathan Graviet could be at weak safety and sophomore DJ Rosti will likely be at the other corner spot alongside Martinez. Leo Evans and Wyatt Metcalf are battling for the strong safety position.