The names and numbers on the back of jerseys are not the only things that will change for the upcoming 2020 high school football season in the Treasure Valley.
All five leagues are getting a different postseason format in one way or another. MaxPreps.com will be used to seed the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A Division I playoff brackets, while the 5A Southern Idaho Conference is making its own tweaks.
Both Kuna and McCall-Donnelly are moving up a classification. This combined with Greenleaf Friends Academy’s reinstatement of football means all of the valley’s conferences are getting a slight makeover.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect for each conference for the upcoming season.
5A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
The state’s largest conference is getting bigger with 11 teams, and better with its newest addition — Kuna.
The Kavemen had arguably the best year of any team in Idaho last season.
They finished with the state’s top offense among teams in the 4A and 5A classification at 44.8 points and more than 479 yards per game. Kuna also beat nine of its 13 opponents by double figures with a point differential north of 23. It all led to a state title and 13-0 season — the first perfect season in school history.
The addition not only adds to the league’s credibility, which has already won three of the last five state championships, but returns it to a two-division format.
The Foothills Division will feature Rocky Mountain, Eagle, Boise, Timberline, Meridian and Skyview. The River Division will include Mountain View, Capital, Centennial, Borah and Kuna. Owyhee, the newest school in the West Ada District, will join the River Division when it opens in 2021. Each team will play its division opponents, along with a few league crossover games. So everyone will not play each other during the regular season like last year.
The exception to this is Boise. The Brave won't play Rocky Mountain and Eagle in their own division, as well as Mountain View and Capital. They are considered the Big Four of the 5A SIC. This was a collective decision by athletic directors and coaches in the league to help Boise rebuild. The Brave have won one game over the past three seasons.
“I like the conference being split into two divisions. Gives us a chance to play some nonconference games and get our feet under us if you will,” Skyview coach David Young said. “It also allows us to bring back the Nampa and Columbia rivalries. Especially where we do not have a traditional rival in 5A.”
The top two teams from each division will play each other in a conference championship game during the final week of the regular season. The winner will get the league’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
“It gives us the chance to create a big game that also gives the two top seeds a bye the following week,” Timberline coach Ian Smart said. “I think they have created a better system for the SIC.”
But not every coach in the league agrees.
“I'm obviously good with the winner getting the No. 1 seed, but I'm not a huge fan of the championship format,” Mountain View coach Judd Benedick said. “The way it is set up, it could mean that you play the same team from the SIC if you go all the way and have a chance at state. It's hard to beat a team once, let alone three times. Also the timing of it might mean you have spent yourself physically just to win that game before you get into the playoffs.”
Four other SIC teams will also automatically qualify in the 5A's 12-team bracket. It gives the league a total of six playoff spots, up one from the previous year. Cross-division games will decide seeds three through six. But the conference could get as many as eight schools in with the two at-large berths given to the teams with the best record against Idaho 5A or out-of-state teams large enough to play in the classification.
However, predetermined seeding will still be used to draw the bracket.
“I hate the predetermined brackets,” Borah coach Jason Burton said. “It's the easiest way to set up the bracket, but not the best for the sport.”
4A SOUTHERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Minus Kuna, the conference will look the same with eight teams instead of nine.
But the Kavemen’s departure costs the league one automatic playoff berth.
The teams that do make it in will theoretically have a much more fair road in the 16-team bracket with MaxPreps seeding it, though. The conference champion will join the four others from around the state in being seeded No. 1 through No. 5, while the remaining 11 teams will fill out the rest of the bracket based on their ranking and not on automatic or at-large berths.
It will follow the traditional No. 1 vs. No. 16, No. 2 vs. No. 15, etc., format with the higher seeds hosting. Record, strength of schedule and style points are all factored in according to the MaxPreps “guidelines.” Although running up the score has “diminishing returns.”
This should help avoid matchups like Kuna and Vallivue, the top two teams in the 4A SIC in 2019, meeting in the state quarterfinals last year.
“I think it will benefit all teams that play a difficult schedule,” Emmett coach Rich Hargitt said. “It will enable teams that play good competition to have that weighed in whether or not they make the playoffs.”
3A SNAKE RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
McCall-Donnelly, which came within a late 2-point conversion of winning the 2A state title last year, comes on board to make it a six-team league.
But the 3A SRV will still have the same three automatic berths to the 11-team playoff, which will be seeded by MaxPreps instead of the RPI rankings that were used the last few seasons.
The 3A classification’s five conference champions will receive a bye into the quarterfinals with the other six teams squaring off in the first round.
2A WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
McCall’s Donnelly’s exit drops the league down to five teams.
However, the conference’s biggest change comes from the new playoff format, which only guarantees it one postseason berth. It had four last year.
The 2A playoffs will dwindle down from 16 to 11 teams and ditch the RPI rankings like the 3A. And just as is the case with 4A and 3A, all five conference champions advance straight into the quarterfinals. But the next six teams, which will make up the first round, are determined by the MaxPreps ranking and not automatic qualifiers. Once chosen, a committee will set the matchups to reduce travel and avoid conference rematches. It will use the MaxPreps rankings as a guide, though. But the rest of the tournament will be seeded by MaxPreps.
“I supported the decision to move from 16 to 11 teams. Primarily because there are some very lopsided games happening in the play-in round,” New Plymouth coach Dallan Rupp said. “These teams are paying money in travel costs and sometimes hotels to go across the state and lose badly. It is also a reward to a team for winning their conference to get a bye in the first round.”
1A DIVISION I WESTERN IDAHO CONFERENCE
Greenleaf Friends Academy’s decision to bring back football after five years bumps the league up to five teams.
But similar to the 2A WIC, it's also only promised one automatic playoff spot, which is down from two last year.
The 1A Division I is expanding its playoffs from eight to 12 teams and abandoning the pre-drawn brackets of years’ past. The five league winners are the only ones locked into a postseason spot. But only four of them get a bye into the quarterfinals. The conference champ seeded fifth by MaxPreps, will play in the first round, where the same rankings could seed it as low as 12th.
MaxPreps will also decide the seven other teams who get in.