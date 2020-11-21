Emmett cornerback Caseyn Pearson (8) intercepts a pass intended for Skyline running back Kenyon Sadiq (18) during the 4A Idaho State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Middleton High School.
Emmett cornerback Caseyn Pearson (8) intercepts a pass intended for Skyline running back Kenyon Sadiq (18) during the 4A Idaho State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Middleton High School.
Homedale tight end Thomas Symms (44), Sugar-Salem's Jacob Neal (21) and Kendle Harris (24) battle for the ball in the end zone in the State 3A championship game Saturday. Defensive pass interference was called.
Sugar-Salem wide receiver Cooper Butikofer (3) catches a pass under double coverage from Homedale's Brayden Christofferson (12) and Eli Heck (14) during the 3A Idaho State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Middleton High School.
Sugar-Salem wide receiver Crew Clark (1) reaches up to catch a lateral pass from quarterback Kyzon Garner (4) during the 3A Idaho State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Middleton High School.
Sugar-Salem wide receiver Crew Clark (1) catches a pass in the end zone for the game-winning overtime touchdown against Homedale during the 3A Idaho State Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Middleton High School.
