MERIDIAN — The Owyhee Storm were offered a rude welcome to the 5A Southern Idaho Conference on Friday night at Centennial High School.
The Centennial Patriots led wire to wire in a 57-30 victory in Owyhee’s first ever varsity football game.
Cooper Hiatt rushed for two touchdowns and Cade Walker caught two touchdown passes for the Storm, but Centennial made too many key defensive plays for Owyhee to overcome. The Patriot defense forced six Storm turnovers, made two goalline stands, and scored two touchdowns.
Missed opportunities and penalties plagued the Storm. Owyhee momentum was interrupted repeatedly by flags in the first half, as 10 penalties were called against the Storm in the first two quarters.
“We didn’t execute very well and had too many penalties and self-inflicted wounds,” said Owyhee coach Sherm Blaser. “When the lights turn on things get a little brighter.”
It appeared, however, that Owyhee was about to secure its first ever lead late in the second quarter. Trailing by five, the Storm pushed deep into Patriot territory. On third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Centennial’s interior stuffed the line of scrimmage and forced Storm running back Tim Jamerson into a 2-yard loss. The Storm elected to go for fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line and were called for a false start. Blaser again chose to go for fourth-and-goal from the 9-yard line. Owyhee quarterback Matt Irwin was hit as he threw, forcing an incompletion and a turnover on downs. Centennial maintained its five-point lead.
“I’m a very aggressive type of personality, especially on offense,” said Blaser. “Sometimes I don’t make the best decision because I want to score so bad. Some of those opportunities were not good play-calling series on my part.”
The Patriot lead quickly ballooned. Owyhee was called for a defensive facemask on the ensuing play, and one play later Patriot quarterback Keyon Horton found Peyton Allen for a 38-yard pass play. Kyle Schabot hauled in a 19-yard touchdown reception to cap the drive for Centennial.
Momentum remained with Centennial after the Patriots recovered a Storm fumble deep in Owyhee territory with just over a minute remaining in the first half. Centennial capitalized with a 40-yard field goal by freshman Gannon Miller and the Patriots carried a 30-15 lead into halftime.
Things didn’t get better to start the second half for Owyhee. On the first play from scrimmage, Centennial defensive lineman Fabrice Ndaitouroum scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. All of a sudden, Centennial led 37-15.
The Storm responded with an impressive 62-yard drive on their next possession. Once again, Owyhee found itself with a first-and-goal opportunity. Once again, the Patriot defense made four consecutive stops in the shadow of its own goalposts to force a turnover on downs. Centennial maintained a comfortable cushion for the rest of the game.
Owyhee will host Capital in the first home game in program history next week.
“We feel like we’re a step or two away from being a very competitive football team,” Blaser said. “I hope next week doesn’t get too big for them emotionally and that they will be able to play to the level that I know they can.”