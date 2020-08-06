The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Centennial.
There was only one job Matt Greene said that could draw him away from his job as defensive backs coach at Borah High: The head coaching position at his alma mater.
So when the job opened up during the offseason, the 2008 Centennial High graduate jumped at the opportunity to come back home. Now he will be tasked with rebuilding a Patriots program which hasn't been to the postseason since an appearance in the 2010 5A State Championship Game.
Greene will inherit a team which, while going 2-7 last year, returns eight offensive starters and six on the defensive side.
“We have some really good senior leadership,” Greene said. “If you look at that team from last year, a lot of their playmakers and the guys who got a majority of the reps were the juniors and sophomore groups. I think that group has really taken charge of the team and exhibited some good senior leadership. They want to right the ship.”
Included in the group of returning players is a dynamic quarterback who can hurt opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs, as well as a three-year starter at running back.
Junior Keyon Horton is back under center, and Greene said he is thankful to have him on his sideline this season, as opposed to having to game plan to defend against him, as he had to do at Borah.
“When we were game planning for Centennial last year, we definitely knew that Keyon was a guy that if he broke the pocket, he could make a play,” Greene said. “He's going to be pretty dangerous in the zone read, the stretch read looks. He could definitely make guys pay with his running ability and his athleticism.”
Senior Preston Esplin, who has been the starting running back since his sophomore season, is a powerful runner who can go up the middle and get extra yards after the initial contact, but also has “home run breakaway speed,” Green said.
The offensive line will feature returning players like Boston Becker, Tyler Kearsley, Jake Ingersoll and Ethan Root, who will have former University of Idaho offensive lineman Spencer Beale as their position coach.
“He's really taken the offensive line and getting some kids to come out,” Greene said. They've been really doing a good job this summer in the weight room."
At wide receiver, the Patriots have a trio of returning starters in Gavin Ozuna, who has been getting college offers from NAIA schools, Michael Shulikov, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound target, and Randy McCurdy, who missed much of last season due to a concussion.
Despite only playing in five games, McCurdy still had a productive season on the defensive side of the ball, where he made 40 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Now healthy, Greene says he expects McCurdy to be the anchor for the Centennial defense this season.
“He's going to play our strong safety and be the captain of the defensive squad,” Greene said. “It's going to come down to his conditioning level if he can really take advantage of the offensive playbook and get him involved. We want to get him the ball as much as possible and see what he can do.”
Junior Conner Segraves has taken over the role as the Patriots' top cornerback and has done a good job really learning the playbook during the offseason, Greene said.
The linebacking crops is also experienced, as players like Esplin, Tristan Martinez and Kade Gallegos return. But Greene mentioned sophomore Nick Varchaver, who saw time as a freshman, as someone who could really make a big step up this year and be the guy who leads the defense once McCurdy graduates.
“I think he's really going to improve,” Greene said. "He's a physical kid already, he's about 6-foot, 195-pounds. He was just physically built as a freshman. I think now he's going to play a lot faster, hopefully be our middle guy for the next three years, kind of take ownership of our defense the next three years with Randy, and Randy will pass the torch along to Nick, hopefully, in the middle of the season. I think Nick can definitely be an all-conference guy if he continues to develop the way he has over the summer.”