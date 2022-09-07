Owyhee football coach Sherm Blaser has seen the rankings.
In the Maxprep rankings, for example, Blaser's 3-0 team is ranked ninth. The team the Storm plays Friday, Mountain View, is 0-2 and ranked fourth.
In the State Media poll, Mountain View is fourth and Owyhee would be sixth if the rankings were carried out beyond five places.
"Honestly, I don't put a whole lot of stock into it," Blaser said. "It's a little fuel to the fire for our kids. If we can use it to our advantage that's good. If we can stay where we're at and fly under the rader and sneak up and get some people we will."
Then Blaser was asked if he seriously thought his team will fly under the radar?
"No, but I like to think we can," he said.
Mountain View travels to Owyhee. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
There's no comparison in the team's early schedules. Mountain View couldn't have opened any tougher, facing Meridian and Rocky Mountain. After a season-opening 13-7 win over visiting Madison, Owyhee has played Centennial and Boise — not exactly Southern Idaho Conference powers these days.
Considering it took Owyhee until Oct. 15, 2021, to get its first win in its maiden season, the Storm are tickled with how things are going after a 1-8 first year.
"We're not reinventing the wheel," Blaser said. "We're just trying to work hard and getting comfortable with what we're doing in Year 2. We were pretty young last year."
Defense has been the key to Owyhee's start. Last week, in a 45-14 win over Boise, the Storm returned three interceptions for touchdowns.
The offense has been hit and miss.
"We sat down as an offensive staff for a couple hours after practice (Tuesday) and we put everything on a white board," Blaser said. "What are we good at, what are we not good at. Let's trim some fat and build off that."
The Storm are still building an offensive identity.
"We're not changing anything schematically," Blaser said.
Blaser expects a stiff challenge from Mountain View.
"They're very well coached," Blaser said. "Coach (Brian) Compton is doing a great job taking over from Coach (Judd) Benedick. They're very disciplined. They're not putting themselves into position to get hurt. I think it's going to be a tough battle. We're going to have to match the execution level in order to beat them."
• In other games Friday, Nampa (1-1 overall, 1-0 5A SIC River Division) visits Boise (2-1, 0-1 River) at Dona Larsen Park; Borah (2-1, 0-1 River) goes to Kuna (2-1, 0-1 River); Meridian (2-0, 0-0 Foothills Division) is at Middleton (2-1, 0-1 Foothills); Eagle (1-1) goes to No. 1-ranked Rocky Mountain (3-0); in 4A SIC openers Skyview (0-3) visits Vallivue (0-2) and Ridgevue (0-2) goes to Bishop Kelly (2-0).
• Elsewhere, Emmett (1-1) meets Lake City (1-1) at Baker City, Oregon; Columbia (1-1) visits Canyon Ridge (2-0); Homedale (2-0) goes to Baker City; Weiser (2-0) treks to Grangeville; Fruitland (0-2) is at Kimberly; Parma (0-1) goes to Nampa Christian (0-2); Marsing (1-1) is at Payette (2-1); Vale (Ore.) goes to New Plymouth (2-0); Clearwater Valley is at Notus (1-1); and Horseshoe Bend visits Wilder (0-1).