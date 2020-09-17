Usually mid-September is when high school football teams in the area open conference play.
But with COVID-19 changing the schedule for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference, one team could be on the brink of capturing a division title tonight.
Rocky Mountain will host Eagle at 7 p.m. in a game that could end up being the deciding game in the 5A SIC West Division. Both teams enter 2-0 both overall and in divisional play, with both having already beaten Mountain View, which likely would have been a preseason favorite to compete with the Grizzlies and Mustangs for the division title.
The current 5A SIC divisional alignments weren't set until after all the teams in the West had played one game against one of their new divisional opponents. The conference also decided no cross-divisional games would be played in the regular season.
As a result, after tonight's game, only two games remain in the regular season. At 2-0, Rocky Mountain and Eagle are currently tied with Meridian, which faces Mountain View tonight, for first place in the division. With the Warriors on the upcoming schedule for both teams, the winner of tonight's game between the Grizzlies and Mustangs will win the 5A SIC West if they can also beat Meridian in the coming weeks.
The winner of the division will play the East Division winner for the conference title and get a bye week into the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs.
FIVE MORE TREASURE VALLEY TEAMS START PLAY
While the 5A SIC West race starts to clear up, East teams kickoff play today. Timberline hosts Borah at 4:30 in a game that Wolves coach Ian Smart says will be the first varsity on-campus home game in program history. Skyview will host Boise, while Capital is off this week.
Outside of the 5A SIC, Caldwell will also open its season hosting Columbia.
The four Boise schools along with Skyview and Caldwell all had to miss the first few weeks of the season before their school districts allowed them to start playing. The Nampa School District, which Skyview is a member of, allowed their schools to begin play last week, but the Hawks didn't have an opponent on their schedule.
The Caldwell School District board approved a return-to-play plan last week, while Boise Schools got the go ahead to start practicing last week when Central District Health downgraded the district to the yellow category.
“We've all lived in a time of uncertainty, and there were times that I'm sure everybody was wondering if we would play at all,” Smart said. “You just can't forecast the pandemic we're in and now we get the second round, smoke storms coming through. I think it's taught us a valuable lesson to live in the moment and enjoy every second with these kids. We're just stoked to be able to kickoff a game this week.”
With Boise State not allowing use of Dona Larsen Park, where the four Boise high schools had planed to play their home games, games hosted by Boise schools will be played at on-campus fields. Because these fields don't have lights, game times have been moved up from 7 p.m. to 4:30.
EMMETT LOOKS TO BUILD ON BIG WIN
For three years Emmett coach Rich Hargitt has told his team that Bishop Kelly is the standard they should aspire to. After upsetting the previous No. 1-ranked Knights 40-34 last week, the Huskies are looking to not get complacent.
Emmett (2-1, 1-0 4A SIC) will look to follow up its big win with a home game against Ridgevue tonight. And while the win against Bishop Kelly is a good start, there's a lot the Huskies are still hoping to accomplish.
“I told our guys it's a great win, enjoy it, love it, experience it all the way to Monday,” Hargitt said. “But when you leave the weight room Monday morning, it doesn't mean anything. You didn't qualify for the playoffs, you didn't win the conference. Nothing happened. So you've got to move upward and onward and keep chopping wood.”
SMOKE COULD FACTOR INTO TONIGHT'S GAMES
Smoke from the California and Oregon wildfires have been shaking up the high school soccer schedules all week, and could threaten football games if the Air Quality Index doesn't improve before tonight's games.
Soccer games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday had to be canceled and some football teams had to either cancel practice or move them indoors at some point during the week.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality had a Red (unhealthy) Air Quality Advisory issued for southwest Idaho and the Treasure Valley due to elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impact. But there is some good news as winds forecasted to start mid-afternoon are expected to blow some of the smoke out of the area.
If the Air Quality Index doesn't drop below 150 at the site of a game, that game will need to be postponed or canceled. Decisions on individual games will likely come Friday afternoon in the hours leading up to the scheduled kickoffs.
OFFICIAL SHORTAGE DELAYS MOUNTAIN VIEW-MERIDIAN GAME 30 MINUTES
One game has already been pushed back 30 minutes, but not because of the smoke. The Mountain View at Meridian game, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., will now kickoff at 7:30 due to a shortage of officials.
The officiating crew from the Borah at Timberline game at 4:30 will drive to Meridian after the game ends to call the second game.