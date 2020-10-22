Capital coach Todd Simis admits he was skeptical when he first heard about the 5A Southern Idaho Conference's plan to hold a championship football game.
When the league had broken into pods in the past, it either acted as two separate conferences or had the top team in each pod play the last place team in the opposite pod the final week before state playoffs began.
Having the two top teams in the league square off in Week 9 seemed to invite the risk of a critical late-season injury. But by the time the meeting where it was initially proposed had ended, Simis was on board.
A unique event, where both participants would have a bye into the 5A state quarterfinals made sense to him.
Now the Eagles will play in the inaugural event. Capital travels to Rocky Mountain today for a 7 p.m. kickoff for the league championship.
“We want to go for it, we want to win the SIC championship, but there's really nothing to lose,” said Simis. “We're going to get the first or second seed from our district, we're going to get the bye and we're going to have two weeks to heal up and get ready for our next opponents.”
The league initially had planned to split its teams into the Foothills and River Divisions. But with the COVID-19 pandemic causing uneven start dates among the league's districts, it caused the SIC to reshuffle into an East and West divisional format. Under the original divisions, this still could have been the championship game as Rocky Mountain (5-0) was slated to be part of the Foothills Division and Capital (4-0) scheduled to go to the River Division.
But the new divisional alignment gives this game a true feeling of a game that is more about two schools who were the top teams in the state's two largest school districts than it is about their undefeated records, Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig says.
“I think it's more West Ada vs. Boise,” Culig said. “I think it's two good programs. We know Capital is a good program and has a lot of tradition. I think it's around that more than the record. Obviously being undefeated makes it kind of nice. We both earned our way to be in the game. I'm excited, I think it will be fun.”
Because Central District Health has put Ada County back into the red category, no fans will be permitted to attend the game. Instead the game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network.
HOMEDALE, FRUITLAND TO PLAY FOR SRV CHAMPIONSHIP
While it's not an official championship game like the 5A SIC, tonight's game between Fruitland and Homedale will serve as the de facto Snake River Valley Conference title game.
With both teams entering the game unbeaten in conference play, the winner of the game, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at Homedale High, will get a bye into the 3A state quarterfinals, awarded to the champions of each of the five conference's champions. The loser will be forced to play in a qualifying game next week, where their MaxPreps rankings will determine their seeding.
Homedale (5-1, 4-0 SRV) will be looking to claim its third straight league title, while Fruitland (6-0, 3-0) will look for its first conference title since its 2017 state championship season.
MELBA WINS FIRST LEAGUE CROWN SINCE 2004
Thanks to an odd number of teams in the 2A Western Idaho Conference, the Melba Mustangs wrapped up their conference slate a week early. And with a 47-12 win against Nampa Christian, Melba clinched an unbeaten season in conference play and the first conference championship for the school since 2004.
“It's such a long process that's taken us four years to get here,” Melba coach Juan Colunga said. “To be honest, I think we were on pace to get to that point. If you look at our conference record the last four years, we went fourth, to third, to second, and now first. It's been awesome and cool.”
The Mustangs (5-1, 4-0 2A WIC) rolled through the conference schedule, winning each of their games by at least 30 points. That has set them up for a bye into the quarterfinals, and with a win against Grangeville in tonight's nonconference game, will likely get the No. 3 seed in the 2A state playoffs.