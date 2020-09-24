The Capital football team had to wait three weeks to get clearance from Central District Health and the Boise School District to play its first game of the season.
A quirk in the 5A Southern Idaho schedule forced the Eagles to delay the season yet another week.
Now, nearly a month after the Eagles were originally supposed to start the season, they will become the final team in the Treasure Valley to kickoff the 2020 season.
Capital hosts Skyview at 4 this afternoon in what coach Todd Simis believes is the first on-campus game played in program history.
“I think there's a lot of appreciation and gratitude that we get to play a game, because we don't take anything for granted the way it's been this year,” Simis said. “It's just exciting it's going to be so unique. ... Our kids have managed the ups and downs so well.”
The 5A Southern Idaho Conference East Division was able to kickoff play last week, but because it's a five-team pod and no out-of-pod games are allowed to be played before the cross-over games at the end of the season, one team must have a bye week each week. Capital drew the short straw the first week.
Simis admits that initially he wasn't happy about the situation, but after the initial shock wore off, he began to see some advantages. Including the cross-over game, the Eagles play five straight weeks without a bye.
There was also the smoke that stuck around in the Treasure Valley last week, keeping Capital from practicing outside for two days. This week, they've been able to go through their normal game week preparation for the Hawks.
“We talked about the advantages and disadvantages,” Simis said. “Skyview's played a game and in high school football, that first game, you just never know. You get so much better between Week 1 and Week 2. That's a bit of a disadvantage, but our advantage is we got another week to prepare, we got to watch their film. It's probably a wash in the long run.”
Capital is one of three varsity teams in Idaho which have yet to play their first game. Orofino was scheduled to start its season against Kellogg last week, but that game was canceled due to air quality. The Maniacs are scheduled to host Marsing tonight. Moscow, which had originally canceled its season before reversing course, opens against Bonners Ferry tonight.
3A SRV KICKS OFF LEAGUE PLAY AMIDST PLAYBOOK DRAMA
Another Treasure Valley league kicks off play tonight, as Snake River Valley Conference teams face off.
Of the three matchups that will take place, one involving two of the schools involved in a playbook stealing scandal this week figures to draw the most attention.
Fruitland hosts Weiser at 7 in a game where Fruitland coach Ryan Tracy will be serving the second game of his two-game suspension for taking pictures of plays from Weiser's playbook and sending them to Emmett coach Rich Hargitt.
On Wednesday, the Argus Observer reported the suspension along with a $1,000 fine and one year of probation for Tracy.
Emmett, which beat Weiser 42-14 on Sept. 4, announced Tuesday that Hargitt had apologized for not reporting receiving the plays and the school had paid a $750 fine.
Tonight's matchup figures to add to an already intense rivalry between the two high schools. Last year, Weiser took a 35-0 win against Fruitland, the Wolverines' first win against the Grizzlies since 2005.
Elsewhere in the conference, defending SRV champion Homedale opens its title defense hosting league newcomer McCall-Donnelly.
The Vandals are joining the conference after moving from the 2A classification, where they fell one point shy of West Side in the state championship game last year, losing 14-13.
Payette hosts Parma in the other SRV matchup.
DESPITE COVID CASES IN SCHOOLS, GAMES GO ON
Despite shutting down classes after one confirmed positive COVID-19 and two probable cases among students, Emmett will still play its scheduled game against Nampa tonight.
The Huskies are set to host the Bulldogs in a game scheduled to kickoff at 7.
Emmett announced Thursday that all classes would be canceled Friday so that the school “can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected beyond what is already done on a daily basis as part of the COVID reopening plan.”
Middleton's game at Ridgevue also appears to still be on despite the Middleton School District announcing the death of a district employee due to COVID-19. The district also reported that other employees have tested positive and not yet recovered and that students and staff at Middleton have been exposed to the virus.
As of Thursday afternoon, the game was still on the schedule in ArbiterSports, a website used to schedule game officials. A call placed to Middleton athletic director Andy Ankeny seeking clarification of its status was not returned.