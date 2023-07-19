In his 23 years as a high school football coach, Tony Cade has had stops at schools all over Idaho and Eastern Oregon.
But his latest stint, taking over at New Plymouth, gives him the chance to do something new. After more than two decades coaching at some larger schools, Cade will take his first shot down at the 2A classification.
“The competitiveness of this conference that we are in, the WIC, with Nampa Christian and Cole Valley, it’s just exciting,” said Cade. “We’ve got great kids, I just think it’s about time for a change in the air over there.”
Cade, who has been the head coach at Ontario (Ore.), Burley and American Falls and was an assistant at Blackfoot and Hillcrest, takes over a program which qualified for the 2A state tournament in 12 straight seasons from 2008-19, but has now missed the postseason three consecutive years and is coming off back-to-back three-win seasons. But the Pilgrims still have a good base of players who the coach thinks he can build something around.
“I know New Plymouth has always been tough, that’s why I was excited about this job,” Cade said. “I’m excited for New Plymouth, we’ve got a great administration, great coaches that support each other. The culture needs to change a little, and we’re working on that. But besides that, I’m more than excited to be there. It’s going to be a fun year.”
To turn the program around, he will change up the offensive scheme, having the Pilgrims run out of a speed option base, but said they will have the ability to run out of other formations based on matchups.
“I’m a speed option guy, that’s where our base will be, that’s what we’ll do,” Cade said. “You’ll see a lot of motions and things like that. But based on our personnel, what we got, who we’re playing, everybody in this world has seen everything, so you have got to be versatile. Sometimes you’ll see us in I-formation, other times you’ll see us in trips.”
Who will be running the offense is still to be decided, Cade said. The competition is between junior Derrick Walker, a transfer from Middleton, and sophomore Kam Mouder.
“Derrick is a lefty, and that’s the biggest difference,” Cade said. “They’re both fast on their feet, they both make great decisions. As an option guy you got a lot of read stuff, and they’re both pretty good there. The only difference, in my opinion at this point, is the maturity level. That’s not to say that they’re down, it’s just Derrick has a little more up on Kam. He played Middleton JV, where he started at quarterback, so I think he’s seen a little more than Kam has.”
Whoever the quarterback is will have at least two solid choices to throw to in Kaden Hawker, an all-conference honorable mention a year ago, and Heath Jarboe, whose talent Cade raved about. Senior Triston Church, a transfer from Las Vegas, is vying for the starting running back job.
On the offensive line, the Pilgrims return Nathan Willoughby, a second-team all-conference selection, who was also a state champion in wrestling. New Plymouth also gets back Zane Winward, who didn’t play last year.
“He’s a good size kid, a great kid with military aspirations,” Cade said about Winward. “He’ll be our right-side tackle on offense, he’ll be our defensive end. He can be a rattlesnake when he wants to be, so I’m excited about him.”
Junior Payton Zigga returns at center for the Pilgrims, while Jacob Church also returns.
Willoughby will also be at nose guard for the Pilgrims, while Winward will take one defensive end spot, with about four or five guys vying for the other D-end spot.
Sophomore Trevin Mullanix is poised to have a big season for the Pilgrims at linebacker, while Marcus Garcia is making the move back from the defensive end.
“To me he’s a linebacker, he’s quick enough,” said Cade. “We’re working on him not being so flat-footed, but I’m going into a 3-4 and he fits into my inside backer prototype.”
Zigga will also play at linebacker.
Jacob Hartle and Dakota Stuart both return in the defensive backfield, while Triston Church will slide into a safety position. Cade also pointed to Payton Travis as a possible defensive back and said if Mouder doesn’t start at quarterback, he will be on the other side of the ball.