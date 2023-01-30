Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Keelan McCaffrey hadn’t necessarily been looking for a reason to leave Minico High, his alma mater where he had spent the last seven years coaching.

But when the opportunity came to coach in one of the toughest football conferences in the state of Idaho, everything just seemed right to him and he took the jump.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments