Kevin Hastin has been in the Treasure Valley for only a year, but he’s well aware of the strong tradition surrounding the Capital football program. Now, he will get a chance to uphold those traditions.
Hastin was named the Eagles’ football coach on Wednesday, taking over a program that has had just seven losing seasons in its 58-year history, but is coming off a 2-7 record — the worst record it has ever had — in its only season under former coach Jay Bohner.
“The Gurkha tradition and all that, it’s important to me that that gets carried on,” Hastin said. “I’m a big believer in traditions and you got the respect the people that blazed the trail and carry on the torch for those people. I want to go in do a great job and do right by the kids and the community.”
Hastin had been a head coach at Sherwood (Oregon) High, located just outside of Portland, during the 2021 season and was at nearby Newberg High for four seasons before that. Prior to his time in Oregon, Hastin spent 13 years coaching in Southern California, where he grew up.
He stepped down at Sherwood after the 2021 season to move his family to Idaho. It was a move he said that would be best for his two daughters, one who is in eighth grade and the other in fifth grade.
“I have some friends out here and it was about the quality of life,” said Hastin. “I’m an outdoors guy and the Valley is just an attractive place to live and raise a family.”
He spent this past season as the freshman coach at Owyhee and now after a year away from being a varsity coach, will get a shot at it once again.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity, and I’m excited to make a difference in the community and the lives of the young men I’m going to be working with.”
LONGTIME OC DAVE ROBINSON TAKES OVER AT SKYVIEW
Dave Robinson isn’t actually a graduate of Skyview High. But he jokes that with the passion he has for the school, some might think he is.
Now he’ll get a chance to run the football program at the school he’s been at for the past 17 years and the one he is sending all five of his kids through — two of whom are already in the high school.
Robinson was named the Hawks’ coach on Tuesday, less than two weeks after Dave Young retired following 20 seasons in that position.
“I’ve been there 17 years, so it’s a lot like home to me,” Robinson said. “My kids all go to Skyview, or will go to Skyview. That’s the part that’s the most awesome to me, getting to be around my own kids and then going to coach kids that I live around.”
Skyview is the only program Robinson has been at during his career. He came on as a junior varsity coach in 2004, shortly after graduating from Boise State and two years later was promoted up to offensive coordinator. He's been in that same position the past 15 seasons.
Over the past five seasons, he’s started thinking about making the move to a head coaching job and even applied for a few. Many of the open coaching positions he said came with a Physical Education teaching job. Being a science teacher, and looking at himself as a teacher first, those positions weren’t necessarily the right fit.
But after Young retired, he knew that Skyview was the job he wanted. The position was only posted within the district and Robinson was the only candidate. After a decade and a half with the program, he just seemed like the natural fit.
“One of the things about me is I’m loyal and Skyview gave me the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator when I was brand new,” Robinson said. “They allowed me the autonomy to work my way up and be one of the top offensive coordinators in our league. That was something that kept me here.”
FORMER BORAH COACH TAKES OVER OWYHEE
Jason Burton is back in the Treasure Valley, taking over as the second football coach in Owyhee history.
Burton was named the new coach of the Strom going into their third season. Former coach Sherm Blaser and Owyhee parted ways after this past season was over.
Burton had been the coach at Borah for five seasons, from 2016-20, leading the Lions to state playoff appearances in four of those seasons. He stepped down after the 2020 season and spent the past two years as an assistant at Wood River High.
Burton takes over a program that is coming off its first state playoff appearance. Owyhee went 5-5 last fall, its second season, and lost to Rigby in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs.