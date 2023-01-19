Support Local Journalism


Kevin Hastin has been in the Treasure Valley for only a year, but he’s well aware of the strong tradition surrounding the Capital football program. Now, he will get a chance to uphold those traditions.

Hastin was named the Eagles’ football coach on Wednesday, taking over a program that has had just seven losing seasons in its 58-year history, but is coming off a 2-7 record — the worst record it has ever had — in its only season under former coach Jay Bohner.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press.

