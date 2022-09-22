Meridian linebacker Nathan Reynolds (7) forces Mountain View running back Quintez Evans (3) to fumble the ball as Meridian linebacker Max Gwilliam (22) comes in to recover during a game on Nov. 5, 2021.
MERIDIAN — It wasn’t until actually seeing the field in a varsity game that Nathan Reynolds says he began to feel comfortable at the linebacker position.
Having played at the running back and defensive end for the Meridian freshman football team in 2019, he was moved up to varsity and switched to linebacker in 2020, charged with leading the way on the Warriors defensive attack.
“I was pretty nervous, because I had played running back and they moved me to linebacker,” he remembers. “But after that first game, everything just puzzled together and I figured it all out.”
Ever since that 21-6 win against Centennial, Reynolds has been a leader at both the linebacker position and the defense as a whole. He was a second-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, a first-team selection last year and has been a key part of a defense that has held opposing offenses to two scores or less in 12 of its last 16 games, dating back to the start of the 2021 season.
“He’s the guy that makes all our calls and adjustments,” said Meridian coach John Zamberlin. “Obviously he’s a heck of an athlete and a heck of a competitor. He’s kind of like the heart of the defense, but he’s fortunate, he’s got a good supporting cast around him.”
Reynolds and the Warriors (4-0, 2-0 5A Southern Idaho Conference Foothills Division) will look to continue their defensive domination at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Highland in a nonconference game. The Rams (2-2) were 5A state finalists a year ago.
Meridian, however, will enter the game boasting the best scoring defense, statistically, in the 5A classification this season. The Warriors are giving up an average of 8.5 points per game, having allowed just a touchdown in each of the last three games.
“I think we’re just a tough, tough team,” Reynolds said about the defensive success. “We go out there and come out stronger than our opponents. We want to scare them on the first drive.”
He’s part of an experienced group of linebackers that includes senior Max Gwilliam, who, along with Reynolds, was a first-team all-conference selection, and Carson Gooley, a junior who earned an honorable mention.
“We got a lot of good pieces there and he helps orchestrate it all to get those guys there,” said Zamberlin. “What we’re trying to do is get the other guys in that situation where they can do the exact same thing. When we do that, when we get to that point as we keep developing, then we are clicking on the cylinders that we need to be. They’re a fun group.”
But even with all the talent around him, Zamberlin said Reynolds just has natural talent that makes him successful. The coach has watched as the senior has improved himself both in the weight room and through game experience over the past four years.
“You see him develop that size, get stronger and get that confidence,” Zamberlin said. “The more you play the position and see things, the more you make plays. I could say ‘hey, how did you make that play?’ and he wouldn’t know because it’s instinct. You see it, you see it, you see it, then you see it and react. That’s where he’s at right now and it’s exciting to see.”
His play and leadership have attracted college looks, and Reynolds holds offers from two of the military institutions, Army and Navy. He also has scholarship offers from Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona and the College of Idaho.
For Reynolds, he said the decision will come down to which coaching staff he feels most comfortable with. But it’s a decision that he said he won’t begin to think about for a while.
“I’m going to make my decision at the end of the season,” he said. “I just want to focus on the team this year. I’m looking for a good coaching staff, a good school, so we’ll see what happens.”