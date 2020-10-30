MIDDLETON — The Nampa Bulldogs spent their unexpected bye week working on fixing their running game.
It helped out in a big way.
Two weeks after picking up just 116 yards on the ground in a loss to Middleton, the Nampa duo of quarterback Isaak Plew and running Daniel Carrillo ran all over the Viking defense in a playoff rematch on Friday before Lance Hanna kicked a 42-yard field goal in the final seconds, giving Nampa a 44-42 win in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs.
“I had complete trust in my kicker to put that one through,” Plew said about Hanna's kick. “It was awesome to get that win there.”
The kick ended a wild fourth quarter which saw the teams exchange the lead four times in the final six minutes after Middleton overcame a 13-point deficit entering the final 12 minutes.
“We were pretty confident we could score,” Nampa coach Dan Holtry said. “Defensively, they were tough to stop, their quarterback (Ky McClure) is a great athlete. As much as we wanted to get a stop, we had the ball at the end and that's what it took.”
Nampa (6-2) advances to the quarterfinals next week where it will take on Skyline, the tournament's No. 1 seed. A win there would send the Bulldogs to the semifinals for the third straight year after going nearly a decade without making the state playoffs.
On Friday, the Bulldogs won a playoff game once again, despite graduating a large segment of the roster that led them to the semifinals the last two years.
“With a younger group coming in this year, it's just awesome to keep that going,” said Plew. “It kind of changed what Nampa has been known as and switched that mentality to start winning more games.”
Plew, who said he was coming off a shoulder injury two weeks ago when Nampa lost 37-21 to the Vikings (6-4), finished with 208 passing yards, 161 rushing yards and four total touchdowns on Friday. After the loss, Nampa had the final week of the regular season off, thanks to a forfeit by Caldwell.
The Bulldogs took the week to focus on their run game, and it resulted in 365 rushing yards and 573 total yards of offense.
“The running game was a lot better this week,” said Carrillo, who finished with 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns. “Our O-Line just succeed and did pretty good.”
The offensive power continued through all four quarters, even as Middleton erased a two-possession deficit in the final quarter.
Nampa led 35-22 early in the fourth quarter, threatening to score inside the Viking 10 after 35-yard pass from Plew to Colton Seable got the Bulldogs down to the 10-yard line, but Nampa couldn't extend its lead to three score. A fourth down pass fall incomplete in the end zone, giving the Vikings the ball back.
Middleton took advantage, as McClure found Mason Nichols past the Nampa defense for a 59-yard touchdown pass to cut the Bulldogs lead down to 35-28 with 11:21 left.
After forcing Nampa to punt on its next drive, McClure scored on a 4-yard run before converting a 2-point conversion on a pass to Tyler Brown, giving the Vikings their first lead of the game 36-35.
Carrillo took the lead back on a 24-yard touchdown run and Brock Phillips scored on a 5-yard run with 1:32 left to put Middleton ahead 42-41.
It left enough time for Nampa to get down to the 25-yard line, setting up a field goal attempt for Hanna, who had missed a kick at the end of the first half.
“He's been a solid kicker for us all year,” Holtry said. “He's had a couple perfect games, so we were confident in him. It was just a matter of setting him up. I wish we would have got a little bit closer, but he was able to put it through.”