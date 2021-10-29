EMMETT — The Nampa Bulldogs leaned on its opportunistic defense and the physical running of Daniel Carrillo and Ryan Schuler to grind out a 37-29 victory over Emmett in the first round of the 4A state playoffs Friday night.
Nampa (6-4) won its fifth straight game by setting the tone early and dominating the line of scrimmage.
“Fast start and strong finish, that’s what we were after tonight,” Nampa coach Dan Holtry said. “We knew it was going to be a physical game and it was. I’m really proud of the way the boys played inside the box and at the line of scrimmage.”
On its opening possession, Nampa dictated the plodding pace and physical nature of the playoff clash. The Bulldogs marched 84 yards in 12 plays, relying mostly on Carillo, who had 61 of those yards on six carries along with a 2-yard touchdown run and finished the game with 156 yards on 27 carries.
Later in the first quarter, Nampa took advantage of the game’s only turnover, an interception by Joe Aquiano. On third-and-12 from the Emmett 33-yard line, Bulldog quarterback Gabe Navarro scrambled out of danger deep in the pocket before hitting a diving Trais Higgins in the end zone. The extra point was blocked, leaving Nampa with a 13-0 lead with 2:22 remaining in the opening quarter.
Emmett (7-3) threatened to get back in the game when it responded with a touchdown.
Huskies quarterback Caden Young rolled out and avoided a pair of blitzing linebackers on a third down play before finding Caseyn Pearson wide open in the end zone. The PAT cut the Nampa lead to 13-7 with 9:36 to play.
Nampa stormed right back, scoring on a 7-yard run by Navarro after an 8-play, 75-yard drive. The extra point restored Nampa’s 13-point lead at 20-7.
Emmett cut the lead to 20-14 just before halftime on a 3-yard run by Young, but Nampa always had an answer.
Aside from the two possessions at the end of each half, Emmett’s defense only stopped Nampa once. Emmett scratched and clawed to stay in the game, two of its three scoring drives in the first half needed fourth down conversions.
In the second half, Nampa built a 37-21 lead with 5:31 remaining and seemed to have secured the victory. But Emmett wasn’t finished as the Huskies struck quickly on a five-play, 78-yard drive that ended on a 42-yard pass from Young to Isaac Brennan with 4:15 left in the game, cutting the deficit to 37-29 with a successful two-point conversion attempt.
However, Emmett elected to boot the ball deep on the kickoff, sealing its fate as the Huskies’ defense couldn’t get a stop.
Nampa finished the game in a fitting fashion, utilizing Carrillo to grind out the clock and secure the victory.
“I’m real proud of the way Daniel (Carrillo) played tonight,” Holtry said. “He was patient and found holes on a slippery surface. He’s light on his feet and he just made things happen.”
The momentum that Nampa built over the course of the win over Emmett — which avenged a 40-30 loss earlier this season — is similar to the way the Bulldogs have built momentum entering its playoff run. A 1-4 start has morphed into a second-round playoff game.
“We started slow and had a lot to work on with some young kids playing in some key positions,” Holtry said. “It wasn’t an optimal situation for us to start out against a bunch of 5A schools, but our coaches have done a great job of getting the kids ready and we’re excited about getting another round.”
Aside from Carrillo’s banner night, Schuler delivered as well, rushing for 134 yards on 10 carries, including a 54-yard scoring run. Navarro finished 8-of-13 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown as Nampa rolled up 450 yards of total offense.
Emmett was led by Young, who had 52 yards rushing and 122 yards passing. The Huskies finished with just 284 total yards.