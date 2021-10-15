Nampa Christian got its number back Friday night.
Thanks, in part, to No. 5.
After falling to Melba the past three seasons, the Trojans took a huge step toward the 2A Western Idaho Conference title with a convincing 40-20 victory over the visiting Mustangs.
“It’s a very humbling feeling for us,’’ said Nampa Christian coach Dan Jenkins, whose team moves to 7-1 and 3-0. “They are such a great opponent, who has had our number. This is just an awesome feeling.’’
Melba coach Juan Colunga agreed.
“Hey, they outperformed us,’’ said the Mustangs fifth-year coach after his team slipped to 5-3 and 3-1. “Yeah, we’ve had their number the last few years but they were ready to go tonight.’’
According to Colunga, the most important number on the night was 5 — Trojans senior quarterback Landon Cheney — and a few of his friends.
“Hey, that quarterback, Cheney, and Bradshaw, No. 1, they’re the real deal,’’ he said.
In his final regular season game at Campbell Field, Cheney finished off the night hitting on 10-of-17 tosses for 244 yards and five touchdowns.
“Yeah, it’s an exciting feeling. This was a great team win,’’ the Trojans three-sport star said. “It was great preparation with everyone doing their job tonight.’’
“I just told him to be himself tonight; to lead us and everything else will take care of itself,’’ Jenkins said. “I’m proud of what he did tonight. I’m very proud of him.’’
The one thing Cheney wasn’t afraid to do all night was look for the home run ball, looking deep whenever the chance arose.
“Yes, we felt good about our chances there. We liked the matchups we had against their zone defense,’’ Jenkins said.
After Melba got on the board first on Trace Stimpson’s 10-yard blast, Cheney’s air attack took off. The 5-foot-8 hooked up on scoring strikes from 67 yards (Caleb Johnson), 35 yards (Muluken Knudsen) and 14 yards (Bradshaw) to take a 18-6 advantage into the break.
Cheney didn’t slow down in the second half, hooking up with Bradshaw again from 10 yards out, Johnson from 26 yard before Bradshaw finished up the night’s scoring for the Trojans with a 36-yard dash with just under a minute remaining.
“I feels good going to anyone, I trust them all,’’ Cheney said of his offensive weapons. “These guys were great tonight. We went out and executed like we wanted to.’’
On the night, Nampa Christian outgained Melba 444 yards to 227, something not lost on the Trojans coach.
“Our defense all year has been lights out,’’ said Jenkins, whose defenders forced two first-half turnovers against the Mustangs offense. “They went out there tonight pumped and excited. They were flying around out there, all night.
“It’s just like our offense; it was execution and preparation. I’m extremely proud of that.’’
Nampa Christian still needs a victory over Cole Valley next week to claim conference honors while Melba looks to bounce back in a nonconference game at Grangeville.
“This feels good. We had an excellent game plan, and we executed that game plan on both sides of the ball,’’ Jenkins said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. We had a good game plan and we executed that plan.’’