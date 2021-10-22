Dave Jenkins held the 2A Western Idaho Conference aloft and let the Nampa Christian Trojans faithful hear what his team has been chanting all season.
“SINCE 2015’’
With Friday’s 30-20 victory over Cole Valley Christian, the Trojans ended a conference title drought since 2015, thanks in part to a group of seniors who kept the dream alive.
“From the start of the year we’ve wanted it, we wanted to take back the WIC, and we took back the WIC tonight,’’ the second-year coach said. “This feels great. I’ve got a great group of seniors who believed, who wanted this. I’m especially happy for them.’’
Nine seniors are in that group, led by a pair of talented athletes in quarterback Landon Cheney and running back Dane Bradshaw.
“They’ve got a lot of athletes, that No. 5 (Cheney). I’m glad he’s a senior and will be graduating,’’ Cole Valley coach Mark Moreno said. “And that running back, and that No.4 (Caleb Johnson), that’s a great senior class.’’
In clinching a first-round bye in next week’s playoffs, Cheney finished the night hitting on 16-of-24 tosses for 190 yards and one touchdown. The signal caller also called his name for 12 rushes for 116 yards and a touchdown to go along with Bradshaw’s 22 rushes for 168 yards and two scores.
“This has been a lot of work. We’ve been working at this for years,’’ Bradshaw said of the conference title. “This class, I love these guys. We came together and we did it.’’
A share of the conference title was potentially on the line for Cole Valley, and it showed. The two teams went toe-to-toe in the first half, Nampa Christian enjoying a 16-12 advantage behind Cheney and Bradshaw.
Cheney hit on 11-of-13 passes prior to half for 117 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to Caleb Johnson and rushed for 84 yards, including a 22-yard jaunt.
Cole Valley kept it close, though, but could not overcome four interceptions from quarterback Carter Fortin. Josh Tiersma and Caleb Johnson each came up with picks for the 8-1, 4-0 champs.
“They’re ball hawks,’’ Jenkins said. “We wanted to try to force them into some situations where they didn’t feel so comfortable, making them throw the ball, and we came up with some big plays tonight defensively.’’
Fortin finished the night hitting on 12-of-26 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns of 36 and 53 yards.
Despite the setback, Moreno remains confident his 5-3, 2-2 team should earn respect in making the playoffs.
“It’s up to the committee to see what happens for us,’’ Moreno said. “I believe we are a playoff team, I think we’re good enough. I just hope the committee sees it that way too.’’
While the Chargers aspire for the postseason, the Trojans aren’t done accomplishing more goals in 2021.
“This feels great. This is what we were shooting for,’’ said the Trojans coach. “But we’re not done yet. There’s a few more things we want to accomplish this year. This is a special bunch of guys. We want to do some special things.”