MERIDIAN — On the final day of the regular season, the Nampa football team picked up its signature 5A win.
Now the talk about a potential 5A state playoff game at Bulldog Bowl can begin.
Nampa jumped up early on defending 5A Southern Idaho Conference champion Mountain View on Friday, and rode that lead to a 23-14 win, securing the No. 2 seed from the SIC River Division for next week’s SIC crossover games. This is Nampa’s first season in the 5A classification.
“We needed to make a statement, we were voted 12th out of 13 in the conference,” quarterback Gabe Navarro said, referring to preseason polls. “From week one, everything’s been a statement, shock the state. It’s the same statement every week and I feel like we keep doing it and doing it every week.”
Nampa (6-2, 5-1 River Division) will host Centennial, the No. 5 seed from the Foothills Division next week, with the winner moving on to the playoffs the following week. If the winner is the Bulldogs, they will be either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed from District III, both of whom will host first-round games.
Even with a loss, Nampa could still possibly get an at-large bid, but would then open on the road.
“We’re doing great right now,” said senior running back Daniel Carrillo, who ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns. “We have a good chance to make a good playoff run, but coach preaches one week at a time.”
Nampa held the lead almost wire-to-wire, scoring on its first drive of the game and never surrendering the lead the rest of the way. Navarro went deep on a pass to Bryce Wallingford and connected with the junior for a 54-yard score.
It wasn’t the last time Navarro went with the big pass attempt, as he tried a few more times early, but didn’t exactly have the success he had early with it.
“It kind of depended on what they were going to give us,” Nampa coach Jon Choate said when asked if the game plan for the normally run-heavy Bulldogs was to look for the pass. “They packed the box and played a lot of man free. We thought we had some good matchups on the perimeter, so we got the ball down and let the athletes run under it.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Later in the first quarter, Nampa got the ball near the midfield thanks to a fumble recovery by Hudson Young. Aided by a pass interference penalty and another defensive holding call, both on third down, Carrillo punched it in from two yards out to extend Nampa’s lead to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
Young’s fumble recovery was the first of four turnovers the Nampa defense forced, all coming at crucial moments.
Josh Peterson intercepted a tipped pass after Mountain View got to the Nampa 20 late in the first half, securing a 14-0 lead
Mountain View opened the second half with a quick drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Justin McGee, starting a run of four straight scoring drives by both teams.
Carrillo responded with his second touchdown run of the game, extending the lead to 20-7 with a blocked extra point attempt.
Dallin Van Gieson capped another touchdown drive for Mountain View with a 1-yard run, cutting Nampa’s lead to 20-14. But Carrillo broke free for a 70-yard run on the first play of Nampa’s next drive, getting the ball down to the 10. But Nampa was stopped on three straight runs, settling for a 22-yard field goal by Isaac Nordstrom.
Nampa got its third and fourth turnovers in quick succession with Patrick Lewis got Nampa’s third turnover, picking off a deep pass attempt by Mountain View quarterback Dawson Wahl.
After the Mavericks (4-4, 4-2) seemed to make a defensive stop of their own, Nampa got another break after a muffed punt return was recovered by the Bulldogs at the Mountain View 33. Mountain View fans thought that Nampa got too close to the returner, Khye Ackley, who was down on the field for a couple of minutes, but walked off on his own power.
With the turnover, however, Nampa was able to run out the rest of the clock.
“Our defense came out incredible,” Carrillo said. “We couldn’t have done it without them. Coaches hyped up our defense all week, and we needed it.”