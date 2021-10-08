MERIDIAN — It's been a few years since the Mountain View football team has had conference title aspirations late into October.
Now, the Mavericks have a date with destiny. Not that they have Oct. 22 circled on their calendar just yet.
Mountain View wrapped up the 5A Southern Idaho Conference River Division title on Friday with a 24-6 win against Capital. With the division title comes a bye into the 5A state quarterfinals. But there was no acknowledgement of the title by the public address announcer and no celebration of it on the field after the game.
Instead of worrying about the league championship game in two weeks, the Mavericks (7-0, 4-0 SIC River) are focused on Kuna next week.
“Being in the talk about the championship, it’s a great feeling,” said defensive lineman Jackson Beck, who helped anchor another productive day for the Maverick defense with a pair of sacks. “But we can’t settle, we got to keep moving forward and hopefully we can get to that state championship.”
The Maverick defense pitched its fifth second-half shutout of the season and lowered their defensive scoring average to 11.6 points per game. Mountain View’s offense took what had been a close game through three and a half quarters and turned it into a runaway.
“What goes through my mind is just keep running harder to finish the game, so we can feel like this after the game,” said running back Quintez Evans, who had two touchdowns.
Evans got the Mavericks on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run, which capped off a 97-yard drive. Mountain View got to the goal line with a 34-yard pass from Dawson Wahl to Dominic Sotomayor on the previous play.
Capital got its first score in the second quarter on a 52-yard fourth-down pass from Max Clark to Avery Downey. It was the third fourth down the Eagles had converted from their own territory in the game.
Mountain View extended its lead in the final minute of the first half when Wahl found Mason Ashby open for an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-6 at halftime.
But perhaps the biggest drive of the game came late in the third quarter after Capital got down to the Mountain View 10-yard line with a 71-yard pass from Clark to Downey.
The Maverick defense came away without allowing the Eagles to score any points.
“Sometimes it’s easy to do that, you think ‘they’re probably going to score,'” Mountain View coach Judd Benedick said about allowing points after a big play. “Sometimes the high school mind goes that way when we don’t want it to. But I think our guys didn’t do that. They just responded.”
On the next play, Max Maile sacked Clark for a loss of 10. Clark completed a pass to Kody Walk on third down to get the ball to the 1, but after an offensive procedural penalty, followed by a defensive hold that put the ball on the 3, Clark misplayed the fourth-down snap and had no choice but to dive on the ball, giving Mountain View the ball back.
“Our mindset is it doesn’t matter where they are on the field, we’re going to try and get a three-and-out every time,” said Beck. “So when they got that long bomb, we just told ourselves as we got together ‘it’s all good, let’s just move to the next play'. That’s what we did. They got a few penalties, we got a few penalties and at the end of the day we stopped them.”
It remained an eight-point game until Mason Labra extended Mountain View’s lead to 17-6 with a 35-yard field goal with 6:43 to go. Evans added a 5-yard touchdown run a couple of minutes later for a bigger cushion.
Shortly after that, the Mavericks had their ticket to the SIC championship game punched, even if they weren’t ready to acknowledge it.
“I can’t go there as a coach, I still have respect for Kuna,” Benedick said. “We got to go over there and get a win, so I guess I’m not even thinking about that. We got to get one more, finish the year off right and then we’ll just play who we play.”